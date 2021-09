Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021 men's singles title

Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Serbian Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the US Open 2021 men's singles title on Sunday in New York.

Medvedev, playing in his third Gram Slam final, bagged his maiden Grand Slam major title and ended Novak Djokovic's bid for a Calendar Slam and a record 21st major title.