Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Men's Singles Final, Live Score and Updates

Djokovic could become the first player to register a Calendar Slam in 53 years, after Australia's Rod Laver won all four Grand Slam majors in 1969.

The US Open title will be Djokovic's 21st Grand Slam title, taking him past Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who are level at 20.

Djokovic plays in his 31st Grand Slam final, equalling Roger Federer's record of most appearances in Grand Slam title clashes.

Medvedev will be playing in his third Grand Slam final and could become the first Russian male to win a Grand Slam since Marat Safin's Australian Open title in 2005.

Djokovic holds the edge over Medvedev with a head-to-head record of 5-3.

In their last three meetings too, Djokovic leads 2-1.

Medvedev has lost both his Grand Slam matches against Djokovic, one in the Round of 16 at the Australian Open in 2019, and the other at the Australian Open final this year.

The Serb has dropped six sets on his way to the final, while Medvedev has lost a set only on one occasion at the US Open 2021.