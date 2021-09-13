Tennis Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Men's Singles Final, Live Score and Updates Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2021 Final LIVE: Catch the US Open Men's Final between Djokovic and Medvedev from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 13 September, 2021 00:41 IST Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev during the semifinal of the US Open tennis championships on Friday in New York. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 13 September, 2021 00:41 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the US Open 2021 men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. NUMBERS GAMEDjokovic could become the first player to register a Calendar Slam in 53 years, after Australia's Rod Laver won all four Grand Slam majors in 1969.The US Open title will be Djokovic's 21st Grand Slam title, taking him past Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who are level at 20. Djokovic plays in his 31st Grand Slam final, equalling Roger Federer's record of most appearances in Grand Slam title clashes. Medvedev will be playing in his third Grand Slam final and could become the first Russian male to win a Grand Slam since Marat Safin's Australian Open title in 2005. Djokovic holds the edge over Medvedev with a head-to-head record of 5-3. In their last three meetings too, Djokovic leads 2-1. Medvedev has lost both his Grand Slam matches against Djokovic, one in the Round of 16 at the Australian Open in 2019, and the other at the Australian Open final this year. The Serb has dropped six sets on his way to the final, while Medvedev has lost a set only on one occasion at the US Open 2021.ROAD TO THE FINALNovak Djokovic1st Round: beat Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-12nd Round: beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-23rd Round: beat Kei Nishikori 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2Round of 16: beat Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Quarterfinal: beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3Semifinal: beat Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Daniil Medvedev 1st Round: beat Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3, 6-12nd Round: beat Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-23rd Round: beat Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3Round of 16: beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3Quarterfinal: beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5Semifinal: beat Felix Auger Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2Where and when you can watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live?The match will be broadcasted on the Star Network at 1.30 am. Watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live on Star Sports Select 1, Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Select 2 HD. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.