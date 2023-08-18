MagazineBuy Print

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Cincinnati Open 2023: Quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Djokovic has a chance of reclaiming the top spot from Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings this week if the Serbian reaches the Cincinnati Open final and the Spaniard loses in the quarterfinals.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 22:59 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Taylor Fritz (right) in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Taylor Fritz (right) in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES & REUTERS
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Taylor Fritz (right) in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES & REUTERS

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, ATP 1000 Masters event, on Friday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match on the Center Court on the sixth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The Cincinnati Open quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz will be live streamed on SonyLiv. The match will start at 6AM IST on August 19.

World No. 2 Djokovic comes into the quarterfinal clash after an easy 6-3, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils, taking the head-to-head record against the Frenchman to 19-0 which is now the most one-sided matchup on the ATP Tour. The 36-year-old Serbian is competing on US soil for the first time in two years and in Cincinnati after four years.

He could not enter the US last year as it required the international travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He also missed the Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami this year due to the same reason. However, the US government ended the vaccine mandate on May 11, clearing the way for Djokovic’s entry. 

Ninth-seeded Fritz, on the other hand, had his third-round match against Dusan Lajovic ending abruptly after the Serbian qualifier retired while trailing 0-5. The American had early beaten Jiri Lehecka and Lorenzo Sonego in the first two rounds.

Djokovic has a chance of reclaiming the top spot from Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings this week if the Serbian reaches the final and the Spaniard loses in the quarterfinals.

Head-to-head record

Played: 6 | Djokovic: 6 | Fritz: 0

Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Fritz 6-0. However, their matches have often been close. Their most recent meeting - the semifinals at last years ATP Finals - stretched to two tiebreaks.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2022 ATP FINALS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 7-6(5), 7-6(6)
2021 PARIS MASTERS QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-4, 6-3
2021 ROME MASTERS ROUND OF 32 DJOKOVIC 6-3, 7-6(5)
2021 AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND OF 32 DJOKOVIC 7-6(1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2
2019 MADRID MASTERS ROUND OF 32 DJOKOVIC 6-4, 6-2
2019 MONTE CARLO MASTERS ROUND OF 16 DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-0

