Jabeur vs Rybakina, Wimbledon final HIGHLIGHTS: Rybakina beats Jabeur to become first Kazakh Grand Slam winner

Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6 2 2 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) 3 6 6

Elena Rybakina: You’re (Jabeur) an inspiration, not only for the young juniors but for everybody. You have an amazing game, I don’t think we have someone like this on tour.

Ons Jabeur: "I feel really sad, but it's tennis - there is only one winner. I'm trying to inspire many generations from my country, I hope they're listening....

"I just want to wish Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world."

And now, the youngest Women’s Singles Wimbledon Champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011, 23-year-old Elena Rybakina receives the iconic Venus Rosewater Dish.

First up, it is time for the trophy to be presented to runner-up Ons Jabeur who has had the tournament of her life.

Presentation ceremony begins.

FINAL SET (* denotes server)

Jabeur 2-6 Rybakina* - Rybakina to serve for the title. Ace down the T. Followed by a double fault - 15-all. Jabeur’s drop shot tactic finally works as Rybakina’s forehand lands perfectly on the Tunisian’s racquet for a cross court backhand volley into the open court. Heavy inside out forehand from Jabeur gives two championship points to Rybakina. Double fault. Ons Jabeur hits the backhand long. Elena Rybakina, the 17th-seeded Kazakh, beats World No. 2 and third-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her maiden Grand Slam title!!!

Jabeur* 2-5 Rybakina - Rybakina has done extremely well at reading Jabeur’s drop shots and following that by closing the net. A booming forehand down the line winner from Jabeur makes it 15-all. Ridiculous - Rybakina retrieves every single forehand Jabeur forehand but the Tunisian hits a drop shot which again takes the top of the net and falls on the Kazakh’s side. Rybakina is up by a double break as she draws a heavy forehand from Jabeur.

Jabeur 2-4 Rybakina* - Just the most fortunate of the drop shots from Jabeur to win the opening point - the ball clips the top of the net and dies down on Rybakina’s side. Heavy forehand from the Kazakh and she is 0-30 down.. Three break points for Jabeur as she hits a sliced forehand return to Rybakina’s first serve and then, when the Kazakh player rushes in, she gently lobs the ball over her. Rybakina saves one. Can she save the second? Yes, she can as Jabeur hits a running drop shot which just lands wide. Rybakina saves the third break point with a big first serve and and an even better backhand winner down the line. Rybakina gets out of jail as from 0-40 down, she manages to hold.

Jabeur* 2-3 Rybakina - Rybakina somehow keeps the rally alive from the baseline and reaps the reward as a frustrated Jabeur hits the slice into the net. A couple of measured forehands down the line and eventually, Jabeur finds a heavy backhand return from the Kazakh - 30-15. Rybakina does all the good work and then sends an easy overhead long. Heavy backhand shot from Rybakina and Jabeur holds.

Jabeur 1-3 Rybakina* - Jabeur fails to make use of a gentle second serve from Rybakina and hits the backhand into the net - 15-all. Rybakina puts in a great first serve down the middle and Jabeur’s forehand return does not make it past the net. Rybakina keeps her advantage intact as she manages to hold her serve again.

Jabeur* 1-2 Rybakina - Jabeur is persisting with the drop shot. The first one does not make it across the net. The second one does and Rybakina’s forehand down the line just goes long. Another drop shot from the Tunisian and Rybakina’s cross court backhand lands wide. Two game points for Jabeur. Jabeur serves wide, Rybakina hits the forehand, Jabeur lets it go between her legs and it lands past the baseline. Jabeur holds.

Jabeur 0-2 Rybakina* - Rybakina starts off her service game with an ace. Did I say she has cut down on the unforced errors? She makes two in a row - a forehand into the net and a long forehand down the line. Jabeur 30-15 up. Rybakina reads Jabeur’s drop shot (again) and rushes in to make her hit the passing shot. Instead, Jabeur hits right at the Kazakh who hits the backhand volley. Rybakina consolidates the break with forehand down the line.

Jabeur* 0-1 Rybakina - Jabeur to serve first in the decider. Rybakina has cut down on the unforced errors and her strategy to make the Tunisian run from one end to another is working. Rybakina earns two break point chances. Fails to convert first but does hit the volley winner at the second time of asking to break first.

SECOND SET (* denotes server)

Jabeur 2-6 Rybakina* - Big serves from Rybakina in this crucial game and she is 30-0 up in no time. Make that 40-0 as another return from Jabeur goes long. Three set points. Perfect way to finish it - ace. Rybakina wins second set 6-2 to take this final to a deciding third!

Jabeur* 2-5 Rybakina - Jabeur serving to stay in the set. Well, if it isn’t going your way - Jabeur had hit one of the most delicate drop shots only to see Rybakina hit a lob which landed in and Jabeur’s attempted tweener went wide. World No. 2 does get her serving game back to some extent and holds. Rybakina to serve for the set and square things up.

Jabeur 1-5 Rybakina* - Rybakina can see the finish line in this set. First serve draws a weak return from Jabeur and she clinches the point with a cross court forehand. Follows it up with an ace. A repeat of the second point, only this time Jabeur manages to get the ball back but Rybakina is in position at the net and closes the rally with a cross court forehand. Rybakina holds with a strong service game.

Jabeur* 1-4 Rybakina - Jabeur hits a perfect ace down the T at 15-all and then follows it up with a double fault. The Tunisian is clearly not having a good time in this set as she hits the forehand down the line, which was there for the taking, into the net. Cross court forehand from Jabeur goes long and Rybakina is up by a double break.

Jabeur 1-3 Rybakina* - Jabeur does well to get Rybakina into the rally on her first serve but all goes to waste as the Tunisian ends up hitting a forehand into the net. A couple of brilliant winners from both - Rybakina with a backhand down the line followed by Jabeur hitting a one-handed forehand cross court winner. Rybakina hits one of the easiest forehand across the net. Looks like it could cost her as Jabeur has a break point. Jabeur sends the return to Rybakina’s serve down the T but the Kazakh player was in position and hits the cross court forehand which finds the corner - deuce again. Rybakina saves another break point with a backhand volley after pushing Jabeur wide. A game point opportunity for Rybakina and this time, it is Jabeur who comes up with a forehand winner - deuce again. Double fault from Rybakina gives Jabeur third break point but she fails to convert it as she goes for one slice too many. If previous slice hit the net, this one goes long from Jabeur’s racquet giving Rybakina the chance to close this game. And she comes up with a big serve down the middle to finish the job.

Jabeur* 1-2 Rybakina - Rybakina unleashes a brilliant backhand down the line winner on Jabeur’s serve to make it 30-30. Cross court forehand winner from Jabeur to earn a game point. Rybakina anticipates the drop shot from Jabeur, rushes in and using her long reach, manages to hit the forehand pass - deuce. Rybakina is absolutely destroying Jabeur’ second serve with her backhand - deuce again. Rybakina reads the drop shot again and responds to it with a cross court forehand winner at the net. Jabeur keeps herself in the set by holding serve after a few nervy moments.

Jabeur 0-2 Rybakina* - Jabeur is right back at it. Looked down and out at 30-0 as Rybakina seemed to have found her serve but the Tunisian won an outrageous volley exchange at the net to cut the deficit and then drew out a couple of errors from the 17th seed to take it to deuce. A beautiful forehand down the line winner gives Jabeur a break point. However, quick serve down the T from Rybakina saves it and she does manage to consolidate the break.

Jabeur* 0-1 Rybakina - Well, well, well. Rybakina gets just the kind of start required to initiate a comeback as she breaks Jabeur in the opening game of the second set. Nerves kicking in for Jabeur?

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Jabeur 6-3 Rybakina* - Things are going well for Rybakina - a decent second serve had set up the forehand but she hits it right into the net. Another forehand winner was there for the taking but she hit it long. Three set points for Jabeur but she only needs one. Jabeur wins first set 6-3!!

Jabeur* 5-3 Rybakina - A love hold for Jabeur to keep her advantage intact. Looks in great rhythm.

Jabeur 4-3 Rybakina* - Much more confident ground strokes from Rybakina - 40-15 up. Needs to close this service game. Second serve, Jabeur goes for the down the line backhand return but it lands just past the baseline. Rybakina holds.

Jabeur* 4-2 Rybakina - Second ace of the match for Jabeur - right down the middle - and she goes up 30-0. Rybakina is trying to push Jabeur back with the backhand shots aimed right at her and Jabeur, cramped up for room, sends the forehand long - 30-all. Jabeur holds after two backhand errors from Rybakina.

Jabeur 3-2 Rybakina* - Rybakina needs to do what has worked for her so far in this tournament - get more first serves in. At the moment, she is failing to do that and Jabeur is making full use of her second serve - 30-15 to the Tunisian. Jabeur somehow gets the forehand return to land on the baseline but Rybakina does well to dictate the rally and finish it with a forehand down the line. Deep cross court backhand from the Kazakh and Jabeur’s forehand does not rise enough. Troubles for Rybakina - a heavy cross court backhand from her and it is deuce. Big forehand down the line from Jabeur on Rybakina’s second serve and the Kazakh player barely gets her racquet on it. A rare error on the cross court forehand from Jabeur - deuce again. The slice shots are in - Rybakina forced to adjust and sends the forehand long. Another break point opportunity for the third seed. Rybakina saves it as Jabeur’s slice shot from outside the tramline hits the top of the net. An inside-out forehand winner and a gun serve down the T - Rybakina holds. Jabeur still has the advantage.

Jabeur* 3-1 Rybakina - Jabeur serves to consolidate the break. A jaw-dropping cross-court backhand return from the Tunisian takes her 40-0 up. A powerful serve down the T and Rybakina’s return travels only as far as the net.

Jabeur 2-1 Rybakina* - Jabeur earns a break point opportunity with a cross court backhand return which lands bang on the baseline and the awkward bounce means Rybakina hits the forehand into the net. Heavy backhand from Rybakina and Jabeur breaks! Huge roar from the world number two and why not.

Jabeur* 1-1 Rybakina - Jabeur unleashes the first drop shot at 15-0 but does not execute it as well as she would have liked and the Kazakh player ends the point with a down the line backhand winner. Ace down the T and Jabeur goes 30-15 up. Jabeur serves wide to Rybakina and she finds the corner with the forehand winner. Backhand error from Rybakina and Jabeur holds.

Jabeur 0-1 Rybakina* - Rybakina serves first. Strong serve down the T and Jabeur’s backhand return goes flying off the court. A wide serve at 30-0 and 5’6” has to reach out for it but her forehand lands beyond the baseline. First second serve and Jabeur opens her account as Rybakina hits the backhand into the net. Interesting. A 118mph first serve from the Kazakh which Jabeur manages to send in as like the previous rally, it ends with an error from the 17th seed. However, Rybakina holds with a glorious forehand down the line winner.

6:37PM: Warm-up is done. Game time!!

6:33PM: TOSS - Ons Jabeur wins the toss and elects to receive.

6:30PM: The Centre Court welcomes both finalists with a huge round of applause as they enter the arena.

6:15PM: Who do you think will join this illustrious list of former champions today?

6:10PM: Rybakina’s serve has majorly been the cause of trouble for her opponents. She has hit 49 aces in six matches and won 77 per cent of her first serve points. Therefore, it will be very important for Jabeur to return as many balls as possible which she has done better than the Kazakh. The Tunisian has won 46 per cent return points on first serve as compared to Rybakina’s 32 per cent.

6PM: For the first time in the Open Era, two first-time Slam finalists will compete at Wimbledon against each other. Jabeur leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Rybakina with their last match ending abruptly as the Kazakh had to retire due to an injury. However, the two have never faced each other on grass.

5:50PM: Records on offer:

⦿ If Jabeur wins, she’ll become the first Tunisian, Arab and African woman to clinch a Grand Slam title.

5:40PM: How Jabeur and Rybakina have reached the summit clash

Round Jabeur Rybakina 1st beat Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3 beat CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (2), 7-5 2nd beat Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-0 beat Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6 (5) 3rd beat Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 beat Qinwen Zheng 7-6 (4), 7-5 4th beat Elise Mertens 7-6 (9), 6-4 beat Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 Quarterfinal beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 beat Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Semifinal beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 beat 6-3, 6-3

5:30PM: Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina. Master of tricks against the no non-sense big-hitter. This year’s women’s singles Wimbledon final is a battle of different playing styles. Live action begins from 6:30PM IST. Stay tuned for all the pre-match build-up.

MATCH PREVIEW

When Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina meet in Wimbledon final, it will be the fifth edition running that a first-time women's champion will go through the wood-panelled revolving-doors of the All England Club.

The fast-paced merry-go-round of champions that has become a feature of the women's game, with Australian holder Ash Barty not even playing anymore, is in stark contrast to the 'same old, same old' of the men's game at Wimbledon for almost two decades.

Since 2003, only four men -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- have lifted the Challenge Cup.

While the Big Four of men's tennis have become accustomed to setting records pretty much every time they step on court, Saturday's women's final will be no less momentous no matter who wins out of Jabeur and Kazakh Rybakina.

Third seed Jabeur, Tunisia's so-called "Minister of Happiness", will be out to lift the spirits of an entire continent as she targets becoming the first African woman, as well as the first Arab, to win a Grand Slam title.

#Wimbledon will have a new champion



Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur



She already has vivid visions of what that moment will be like.

"A lot of times I imagined myself giving a good speech, holding the trophy, seeing the trophy," said world number two Jabeur on the eve of a showdown that will feature two first-time Grand Slam finalists for the first time since 1962.

"I did all of it. Now I need to really hold the trophy. I will be ready to do my part. Hopefully they will write my name on the (roll of honour) board there (at the entrance of) Centre Court."

Jabeur's face is already plastered on giant billboards all over Tunisia and, with the final taking place as the country celebrates Eid ul-Adha, she hopes to make July 9, 2022 a day to remember as she aims to bamboozle Rybakina with an abundance of "slices and drop shots" that she knows "annoys a lot of people".

ALSO READ: Tunisia to hold a huge reception for Wimbledon finalist Jabeur

"I want to go bigger, inspire many more generations. Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, is connected to the African continent. We want to see more players," said the trailblazer.

"It's not like Europe or any other countries. I want to see more players from my country, from the Middle East, from Africa.

"It's amazing to really inspire the new generation. Just to show that nothing is impossible."

RUSSIA LINKS

Rybakina also believes in the "nothing is impossible" mantra as the Russian-born 23-year-old bids to become the first Kazakh to win a singles major.

The big-hitter struck 144 winners, including 49 aces, as she flattened six opponents, including Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Simona Halep, to reach the final.

However, rather than being asked about the damage she causes with her destructive serves or her bone-rattling groundstrokes, Rybakina has found herself under the spotlight due to her links with Russia.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year's Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance to Kazakhstan four years ago.

But as she stands on the cusp of making history for her adopted nation, she has found herself swatting away questions about the country of her birth including: 'In your heart do you feel Russian still?' and 'Do you consider yourself someone who still lives in Moscow or are you based in Kazakhstan?'

Showing the non-committal diplomacy of a world leader, Rybakina has dealt with the awkward questions by giving answers such as: "I'm travelling every week. Most of the time I spend on tour. So I don't live anywhere."

Rybakina is now relishing the challenge of facing the Tunisian in a final that will showcase a contrast of styles.

"We are going together on this journey ... it's just amazing that you are making history," said the 17th seed, who had been climbing up the rankings in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic stalled her progress.

"Of course I'm going to be nervous. But it's a challenge for me to be stable, to be strong mentally, and try to do my best. I know how Ons plays. She knows how I play. We know each other well."