Dimitrov beats Bublik to cruise into Paris Masters 2023 quarterfinals

Dimitrov will face either Hubert Hurkacz, the World No. 11 from Poland, or Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in the last eight in the French capital.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 18:24 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Grigor Dimitrov in action against Alexander Bublik of at the Paris Masters ATP Masters 1000 at Palais Omnisports de Bercy in Paris, France.
Grigor Dimitrov in action against Alexander Bublik of at the Paris Masters ATP Masters 1000 at Palais Omnisports de Bercy in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Grigor Dimitrov in action against Alexander Bublik of at the Paris Masters ATP Masters 1000 at Palais Omnisports de Bercy in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Grigor Dimitrov eased into the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters on Thursday with a straightforward 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Dimitrov, the World No. 17, showed little sign of the effects of his three-hour win against third seed Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday as he dispatched Bublik in just over an hour.

The 32-year-old Bulgarian also reached the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in October before going on to lose in the semifinals.

ALSO READ: Swiatek says female tennis players are united as they seek improvements from the WTA

He will face either Hubert Hurkacz, the World No. 11 from Poland, or Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in the last eight in the French capital.

It will be the first time since 2019 that Dimitrov has reached the quarter-finals in the Paris indoor event. That year he was beaten in the semi-finals by eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

