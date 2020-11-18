Challenger tennis: Prajnesh enters second round in Orlando

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat lucky-loser Sadio Doumbia of France 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando, US, on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Prajnesh was scheduled to play Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei.

Seventh seed Ramkumar Ramanathan, however, was beaten by Nick Chappell of the US 6-3, 6-4.

The results:

$52,080 Challenger, Orlando, US Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Sadio Doumbia (Fra) 6-3, 7-5; Nick Chappell (US) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4.