Tennis Tennis Challenger tennis: Prajnesh enters second round in Orlando Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat lucky-loser Sadio Doumbia of France 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 18 November, 2020 19:45 IST Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat lucky-loser Sadio Doumbia of France 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando, US, on Tuesday.READ| No fresh air, no sun - Thiem says bubble life draining In the pre-quarterfinals, Prajnesh was scheduled to play Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei.Seventh seed Ramkumar Ramanathan, however, was beaten by Nick Chappell of the US 6-3, 6-4.READ| Nadal straight into the groove at ATP Finals, win for Thiem The results:$52,080 Challenger, Orlando, US Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Sadio Doumbia (Fra) 6-3, 7-5; Nick Chappell (US) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4.