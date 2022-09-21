Tennis

Raducanu survives wobble to reach Korea Open last 16

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu overcame a late wobble before defeating Japan’s 126th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match at the Korea Open on Wednesday.

AFP
21 September, 2022 15:15 IST
21 September, 2022 15:15 IST
Emma Raducanu in action.

Emma Raducanu in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu overcame a late wobble before defeating Japan’s 126th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match at the Korea Open on Wednesday.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu overcame a late wobble before defeating Japan’s 126th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match at the Korea Open on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Briton, whose US Open defence collapsed in the first round last month, won 6-2, 6-4 to make the last 16 in Seoul.

The sixth seed will face Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

Raducanu reached a career-high 10th in the world, but is now 77th, having failed to build on her shock success at Flushing Meadows last year.

Also Read
Muguruza eager to see back of ‘tough, roller-coaster’ season

After rattling through the first set, the teenager picked up the pace in the second to surge into a 5-0 lead in less than 20 minutes.

A Raducanu double-fault in the sixth game gave Uchijima a whiff of survival and the Japanese won four straight games, before Raducanu finally sealed the match with a 114-kilometre per hour ace.

The match lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Raducanu burst onto the scene last year when she made history by emerging from qualifying to claim a maiden Grand Slam title.

It was the first time a qualifier had won a major.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us