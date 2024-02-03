Diana Shnaider to face Zhu Lin for Thailand Open title

Diana Shnaider of Russia will face defending champion Zhu Lin of China for the Thailand Open title after both players secured straight-set wins on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Shnaider, in her fourth semifinal appearance in seven months, caused an upset by defeating third-seeded Xinyu Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (5). Zhu beat Wang Yafan 6-3, 6-2.

The teenager is seeking her first WTA Tour title after losing her maiden final to Ons Jabeur in Ningbo, China, last September.

“It feels amazing to reach my second tour final,” the North Carolina State student said. “I have had good matches against amazing opponents this week. Every time you are in the final, it’s a new memory that you’re going to keep for your whole career.”

The second-seeded Zhu, who hasn’t dropped a set to reach Sunday’s final, used her consistent backcourt game to outhit her compatriot.

“I’ve known Yafan since childhood. I’m really happy to see her back on tour and happy that we always push each other to be a better player,” said the 30-year-old Zhu, whose only WTA title came on this court a year ago.