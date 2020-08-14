Tennis Tennis Top seed Halep cruises into Prague Open semifinals Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised past lucky loser Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Prague Open on Friday. AP Prague 14 August, 2020 22:38 IST Simona Halep will play next Irina-Camelia Begu or Sara Sorribes Tormo in the semis - AP AP Prague 14 August, 2020 22:38 IST Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised past lucky loser Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Prague Open on Friday."I’m happy that I can play better and better day by day,” Halep said. “It was a good one and I’ll take it.”She will play next Irina-Camelia Begu or Sara Sorribes Tormo in the semis. Their quarterfinal was suspended when Begu was leading 6-2, 0-1.READ: Simona Halep to decide on US Open after Prague eventThird-seeded Elise Mertens beat wild card Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to set up a semifinal against Kristyna Pliskova.Pliskova advanced after Ana Bogdan retired due to a left foot injury while leading 5-2 in the opening set of their second-round match.The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos