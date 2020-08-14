Tennis

Top seed Halep cruises into Prague Open semifinals

Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised past lucky loser Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Prague Open on Friday.

Prague 14 August, 2020 22:38 IST

Simona Halep will play next Irina-Camelia Begu or Sara Sorribes Tormo in the semis   -  AP

"I’m happy that I can play better and better day by day,” Halep said. “It was a good one and I’ll take it.”

She will play next Irina-Camelia Begu or Sara Sorribes Tormo in the semis. Their quarterfinal was suspended when Begu was leading 6-2, 0-1.

READ: Simona Halep to decide on US Open after Prague event

Third-seeded Elise Mertens beat wild card Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to set up a semifinal against Kristyna Pliskova.

Pliskova advanced after Ana Bogdan retired due to a left foot injury while leading 5-2 in the opening set of their second-round match.

The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place.

