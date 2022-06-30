Wimbledon 2022: Bautista Agut becomes third man out of with Covid

Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday became the third man to withdraw from Wimbledon with Covid-19.

"Today I have notified Wimbledon of my withdrawal. I have tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted the 34-year-old.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon."

The 2019 semi-finalist joins world number 11 and 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini and 2017 finalist Marin Cilic in pulling out of the event due to coronavirus.

Bautista Agut's withdrawal means that Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan receives a walkover into the third round.