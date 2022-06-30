Tennis Tennis Wimbledon 2022: Bautista Agut becomes third man out of with Covid The 2019 semi-finalist joins world number 11 and 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini and 2017 finalist Marin Cilic in pulling out of the event due to coronavirus. AFP LONDON 30 June, 2022 16:25 IST Bautista Agut's withdrawal means that Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan receives a walkover into the third round. - GETTY IMAGES AFP LONDON 30 June, 2022 16:25 IST Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday became the third man to withdraw from Wimbledon with Covid-19."Today I have notified Wimbledon of my withdrawal. I have tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted the 34-year-old."Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon."ALSO READ | Berrettini out of Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19 The 2019 semi-finalist joins world number 11 and 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini and 2017 finalist Marin Cilic in pulling out of the event due to coronavirus.Bautista Agut's withdrawal means that Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan receives a walkover into the third round. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :