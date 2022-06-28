Berrettini out of Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19

Matteo Berrettini will play no further part in this year's Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result. I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days.

Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament. I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel.

The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support," said Wimbledon 2021 runner-up Berrettini on his Instagram.

Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of 2021, was regarded as one of the favourites at the start of the tournament after he clinched back-to-back grass-court titles in Stuttgart and Queen's.

The 26-year-old Italian became the second player to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon due to the coronavirus after Croatia's Marin Cilic on Monday.