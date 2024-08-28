MagazineBuy Print

After poor run at Paris 2024, Diksha looks to lead Indian challenge to glory in Women’s Irish Open

Diksha leads a strong four-member Indian contingent, including Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik Sandhu and Ridhima Dilawari for the four-day event which carries a purse of 400,000 Euros at The O’Meara Course.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 21:48 IST , Carton House, Ireland - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The 22-year-old Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, has had a decent season with three top-10 finishes of which T-3 in Johannesburg was the best.
The 22-year-old Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, has had a decent season with three top-10 finishes of which T-3 in Johannesburg was the best. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 22-year-old Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, has had a decent season with three top-10 finishes of which T-3 in Johannesburg was the best. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Diksha Dagar will be keen to make amends for her disappointing show at the Olympic Games and the AIG Women’s Open when she tees off against a strong field at the 2024 KPMG Women’s Irish Open golf tournament here.

Diksha leads a strong four-member Indian contingent, including Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik Sandhu and Ridhima Dilawari for the four-day event which carries a purse of 400,000 Euros at The O’Meara Course.

The 22-year-old Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, has had a decent season with three top-10 finishes of which T-3 in Johannesburg was the best. She has also had a few top-20 finishes, but it has still been modest as compared to 2023 when she had almost ten top-10 finishes, including a win in Czech Ladies and third place in Hero Women’s Indian Open at home.

Pranavi, a rookie on LET this year, has also had three top-10s including tied-third at Helsingborg.

Tvesa, making a comeback this year after a season in wilderness, came within a whisker of her maiden win at the VP Swiss Bank Ladies Open, where she lost in a play-off. She was also tied-10th at Helsingborg.

The trio alongside Ridhima will be hoping to begin the latter stages of 2024 well to set the tone.

The field includes Georgia Hall, who is excited and ready to tee up at The O’Meara Course.

The English star, who was named in her fifth European Solheim Cup Team on Monday, will be playing in her first Women’s Irish Open.

It’s been a busy summer for Hall, who played at the Paris Olympic Games and back-to-back weeks in Scotland, but she is looking forward to playing in Ireland.

The two-time LET winner has had two weeks of links golf with a T-12 finish at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open and T-22 at the AIG Women’s Open.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
