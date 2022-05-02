Tennis Tennis Chennai likely to host a WTA event this year, says TNTA President Vijay Amritraj Chennai is likely to host a WTA event this year, said Tamil Nadu Tennis Association President and Indian legend Vijay Amritraj on Monday. Team Sportstar 02 May, 2022 19:07 IST Chennai is likely to host a WTA event this year, said Tamil Nadu Tennis Association President and Indian legend Vijay Amritraj on Monday. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 02 May, 2022 19:07 IST Chennai is likely to host a WTA event this year, said Tamil Nadu Tennis Association President and Indian legend Vijay Amritraj on Monday.The comments comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin's announcement in the State Assembly on April 21 in which he had said that the government had been taking steps to bring back Chennai Open to the State capital.More to follow... Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :