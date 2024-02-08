WTA Mumbai Open: Kudermetova of Russia makes remarkable comeback over Sahaja in the pre-quarterfinals

Polina Kudermetova of Russia came up with a remarkably sharp game midway through the third set to beat Sahaja Yamalapalli 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the pre-quarterfinals of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA tennis tournament at the CCI on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Kudermetova who had won the title last Sunday in the $40,000 event in Indore after having played the third qualifying round of Australian Open in Melbourne, played a high quality, mature game to turn the match around on its head.

Down 2-5 in the third set, Kudermetova stepped it up and went on a higher gear, much to the delight of the fans, as the 23-year-old Sahaja kept playing to the best of her ability. Sahaja had beaten the top seed Kayla Day in the first round and had the confidence. But the 162nd Kudermetova went up to a different level after losing the first tamely. Sahaja could not put a foot wrong in that first set, but her level dipped marginally in the second which was good enough for the wiry Russian to grab her chance.

Earlier in the evening, Rutuja Bhosale fought hard despite ankle injury to stretch eighth seed Katie Volynets of USA to three sets. Rutuja missed set points in the first set but came back strong in the second. However, the American, who had beaten Ankita Raina in straight sets in the first round, had the match in control in the decider, for a 7-6(8), 2-6, 6-1 victory. Rutuja converted eight of 22 break points, and Katie converted eight of 16 break points.

The 16-year-old Russian sensation withdrew from her quarterfinal match owing to ill health, letting Storm Hunter of Australia move ahead with a walkover.

In doubles quarterfinals, Prarthana Thombare continued to play smart in partnership with Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands to cruise through.