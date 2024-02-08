MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra honoured by Swiss tourism with plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace

Acknowledging Chopra’s remarkable accomplishments, Jungfraujoch welcomed the sports icon to unveil the commemorative plaque, Switzerland Tourism said in a statement.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 16:54 IST , Lausanne - 1 MIN READ

PTI
infoIcon

India’s Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been honoured with a plaque at the famous Ice Palace at Jungfraujoch, known as the ‘Top of Europe’, in Switzerland.

Acknowledging Chopra’s remarkable accomplishments, Jungfraujoch welcomed the sports icon to unveil the commemorative plaque, Switzerland Tourism said in a statement.

Chopra donated one of his javelins to the tourist attraction, and it has been placed alongside the plaque.

He joins stars such as Roger Federer and golfer Rory McIlroy, who also have commemorative plaques at the Ice Palace.

The Wall of Fame at Jungfraujoch serves as a testament to the spirit of accomplishment and dedication, Switzerland Tourism said in a statement.

Expressing his gratitude at the unveiling of the plaque, Chopra said, “I am humbled by the love and appreciation I have received in this country. To have a plaque installed here in this stunning Ice Palace was beyond my wildest dreams, yet here I am.

“I feel on top of the world, as I stand at the Top of Europe.” Chopra enthralled the attendees by showcasing his Javelin-throwing skills. Chopra had earlier gifted a javelin to the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.

Related Topics

Roger Federer

