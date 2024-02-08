MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics medallists to take piece of Eiffel Tower home

Designed by jeweller Chaumet, the 18-gram hexagon tokens, representing the shape of France, are made of iron from past refurbishments of the Tower stored for years in a warehouse whose location is secret.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 15:34 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal presented to the press in Paris on Thursday. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes' necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics.
The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal presented to the press in Paris on Thursday. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes’ necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal presented to the press in Paris on Thursday. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes’ necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Podium finishers at the upcoming Paris Olympics will be rewarded with a piece of the Eiffel Tower, organisers said on Thursday, unveiling the event’s medals which are set with hexagon-shaped tokens forged out of scrap metal from the monument.

The idea was to link the Games with symbols of France, said Thierry Reboul, creative director of Paris 2024.

“The absolute symbol of Paris and France is the Eiffel Tower,” said Reboul. “It’s the opportunity for the athletes to bring back a piece of Paris with them.”

Designed by jeweller Chaumet, the 18-gram hexagon tokens, representing the shape of France, are made of iron from past refurbishments of the Tower stored for years in a warehouse whose location is secret.

They sit in the centre of the gold, silver and bronze medals, ringed with grooves evoking light rays bursting outward – drawn from a tiara design in Chaumet’s archives.

The back of the medals features the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, charging forward, with the Acropolis to one side and the Eiffel Tower to the other.

Paralympics medals feature a view of the Eiffel Tower from underneath, and are stamped with Paris 2024 in braille – homage to the Frenchman who invented it.

The 5,084 medals are produced by France’s mint, the Monnaie de Paris.

