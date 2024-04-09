MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Netball bans female transgender athletes from women’s international events

Female transgender athletes will not be allowed to compete in international women’s netball, the sport’s governing body has announced.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 18:59 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: World Netball bans female transgender athletes from women’s international events.
Representative Image: World Netball bans female transgender athletes from women’s international events. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: World Netball bans female transgender athletes from women’s international events. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Female transgender athletes will not be allowed to compete in international women’s netball, the sport’s governing body has announced.

World Netball said that after a lengthy consultation process it had determined that the sport at international level was a “gender affected activity.”

It said it had made the decision to ensure “fair competition” and “the safety of athletes.”

The ban was outlined in World Netball’s new policy on “Participation and Inclusion” that comes into immediate effect.

READ | It’s Nikhat’s time, Lovlina needs to be more proactive: Blas Fernandez

“Eligibility for International Level Women’s Netball Competition is restricted to those recorded as female at birth irrespective of gender identity and transgender athletes who can establish to WN’s satisfaction that they have not experienced the biological effects of testosterone at any time,” it said.

The policy will be reviewed on an annual basis and only applies to international competitions.

World Netball is following the example of other international governing bodies such as swimming, track and field, cycling and cricket.

Related Topics

Netball

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab wins toss, opts to bowl first; Sunrisers to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, opts to bowl first vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Netball bans female transgender athletes from women’s international events
    AP
  4. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final, Day 1: Titas, Deepti bundle South for 133, East trails by 25 runs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans looks to revive campaign on visit to Rajasthan Royals
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. World Netball bans female transgender athletes from women’s international events
    AP
  2. Olympic rings to be displayed on Eiffel Tower for Paris Games 2024
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 8: India retains men’s individual and team gold in Asia-Oceania 24-hr ultra-running c’ships
    Team Sportstar
  4. French charity sounds alarm about Seine ahead of Paris Olympics
    AFP
  5. PT Usha says IOA Executive Council members trying to sideline her
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab wins toss, opts to bowl first; Sunrisers to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, opts to bowl first vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Netball bans female transgender athletes from women’s international events
    AP
  4. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final, Day 1: Titas, Deepti bundle South for 133, East trails by 25 runs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans looks to revive campaign on visit to Rajasthan Royals
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment