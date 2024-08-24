MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U17 World Wrestling Championships: Jaspooran loses bronze bout, India draw blank in men’s freestyle

Jaspooran had lost his first round but bounced back in medal race after winning his 110kg repechage round by fall against Japan’s Yuki Yamamoto.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 23:41 IST , Amman, Jordan - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jaspooran lost his bronze medal bout to Iran’s Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jaspooran lost his bronze medal bout to Iran’s Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jaspooran lost his bronze medal bout to Iran’s Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian men’s freestyle wrestlers will return empty-handed from the U17 World Championships as Jaspooran Singh, the lone Indian wrestler in the medal contention, lost his bronze play-off here Saturday.

Jaspooran had lost his first round but bounced back in medal race after winning his 110kg repechage round by fall against Japan’s Yuki Yamamoto.

Later he lost his bronze medal bout to Iran’s Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad.

Earlier in the day, Shivam (45kg) lost in the quarterfinals against Dzhamal Bakaev by technical superiority after a tough win against Ukraine’s Mykhailo Didoshak. However, Bakaev lost to USA’s Samuel Reyes Sanchez by fall in the semifinal, closing the repechage route for Shivam.

ALSO READ: U17 World Wrestling Championships: Indian women wrestlers stranded in Jordan due to itinerary issues

In 51kg, Kartik bowed out after losing his opening round 4-10 to Turkey’s Tugrul Demirci, who later lost his pre-quarterfinal bout, closing the door on his Indian rival.

Sitender began in an impressive fashion in 60kg, winning by technical superiority against Andrei Kuzniatsou but later lost his pre-quarterfinal 3-5 to Bekassyl Asambek. The neutral wrestler could not clear the next round and the door was closed for Sitender.

Nishant Ruhul was also eliminated early in 71kg, losing to Mark Matyas Laposa, while Sunny (92kg) bowed out after losing to Iran’s Amir Reza Mahmoud Ali Pour.

Indian women wrestlers had won the team championship by winning eight medals, including five gold, from nine contestants.

Related Topics

U-17 World Championships /

U17 World Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: With one eye on defending Paralympics title, Krishna Nagar banks on tight-knit Indian contingent for support
    Aditya Padinjat
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Full schedule, live streaming details, IST Timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT 2024: Defending champion Goa Challengers shocked by debutant Ahmedabad SG Pipers; U Mumba beats Dabang Delhi
    Santadeep Dey
  4. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar remains in lead despite draw with Diptayan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. U17 World Wrestling Championships: Jaspooran loses bronze bout, India draw blank in men’s freestyle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. U17 World Wrestling Championships: Jaspooran loses bronze bout, India draw blank in men’s freestyle
    PTI
  2. U17 World Wrestling Championships: Indian women wrestlers stranded in Jordan due to itinerary issues
    PTI
  3. U-17 World Championships: Kajal wins gold as Indian men fail to replicate success of women compatriots
    PTI
  4. Under-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024: India wins four gold medals in women’s freestyle
    Team Sportstar
  5. U-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024: Sainath Pardhi wins bronze; four Indian women wrestlers in finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: With one eye on defending Paralympics title, Krishna Nagar banks on tight-knit Indian contingent for support
    Aditya Padinjat
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Full schedule, live streaming details, IST Timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT 2024: Defending champion Goa Challengers shocked by debutant Ahmedabad SG Pipers; U Mumba beats Dabang Delhi
    Santadeep Dey
  4. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar remains in lead despite draw with Diptayan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. U17 World Wrestling Championships: Jaspooran loses bronze bout, India draw blank in men’s freestyle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment