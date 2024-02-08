MagazineBuy Print

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board wins Chairperson’s Choice —Sport for Social Good Award at Sportstar Aces Awards

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, responsible for overseeing the temple, has extended its influence beyond religious realms, allocating over Rs. 10 crore in 2016 to establish a comprehensive sports facility in the town.

Published : Feb 08, 2024

Team Sportstar
Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, receives the Chairperson’s Choice—Sport for Social Good Award from Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, during the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held in Mumbai.
Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, receives the Chairperson’s Choice—Sport for Social Good Award from Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, during the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, receives the Chairperson’s Choice—Sport for Social Good Award from Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, during the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board won Sportstar’s Sports for Social Good award at the Sportstar Aces Award in Mumbai on Thursday for using the power of sports to make a difference in the communities we are a part of. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited presented the award to Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Katra, situated in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is renowned for the esteemed Vaishno Devi Temple. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, responsible for overseeing the temple, has extended its influence beyond religious realms, allocating over Rs. 10 crore in 2016 to establish a comprehensive sports facility in the town. This initiative reflects the Board’s commitment to fostering health, teamwork, and sportsmanship through competitive physical activities.

The sports complex, equipped with top-notch infrastructure, encompasses facilities for track and field events as well as popular sports like football, cricket, hockey, judo, and kabaddi. Additionally, the complex accommodates specialised areas for archery, lawn tennis, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and shooting. In particular, the Board has taken a proactive stance towards nurturing talent in shooting and archery, enlisting professional coaches to elevate athletes to higher competitive standards.

The noteworthy achievements of paraarchers affiliated with the Board underscore its success in sports development. Sheetal Devi, a para-archer, secured three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, including two golds in mixed doubles and women’s individual categories, along with a silver in women’s doubles compound event. Rakesh Kumar, another para-archer from Katra, exhibited exemplary performance by clinching three gold medals at the Asian Para Championship.

Furthermore, archers from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Sports Complex excelled in the Khelo India University Games, securing three medals in the compound event. These achievements not only reflect the Board’s commitment to sports but also showcase the prowess of Katra’s athletes on national and international stages.

