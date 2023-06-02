India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni face the Mexican-French pair of Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in men’s doubles second round at the 2023 French Open on Friday.
Yuki and Saketh are the only Indians left in this edition as they beat local wildcards Arthur Rinderknech and Enzo Couacaud 6-3, 6-2 while the other all-Indian duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N. Sriram Balaji, and the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lost in the opening round.
READ - French Open 2023: Yuki-Saketh pair reaches second round, Bopanna knocked out
Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin, ninth seeds, have clinched titles in Marseille and Miami. In the opening round at Roland-Garros this year, the duo beat Andre Goransson of Sweden and Ben Mclachlan of Japan 6-2, 6-2.
India has previously won three titles in men’s doubles at the French Open. Leander Paes won the crown twice with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 1999 and 2001 before clinching his third title with Czech player Lukas Dlouhy in 2009.
Schedule
Court 13
Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- French Open 2023, Yuki-Saketh in men’s doubles second round: Preview, where to watch, streaming info
- French Open 2023, June 2 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka play in third round
- NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to win over Heat in Game 1 win
- FIR by wrestlers reveal traumatic experiences of sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
- Heat 93-104 Nuggets Highlights, NBA Finals Game 1: Jokic, Murray shine as Denver takes lead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE