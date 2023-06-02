Magazine

French Open 2023, Yuki-Saketh in men’s doubles second round: Preview, where to watch, streaming info

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni face Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in men’s doubles second round at the 2023 French Open on Friday.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 09:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Yuki Bhambri (left) and Saketh Myneni (right).
infoIcon

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni face the Mexican-French pair of Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in men’s doubles second round at the 2023 French Open on Friday.

Yuki and Saketh are the only Indians left in this edition as they beat local wildcards Arthur Rinderknech and Enzo Couacaud 6-3, 6-2 while the other all-Indian duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N. Sriram Balaji, and the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lost in the opening round.

READ - French Open 2023: Yuki-Saketh pair reaches second round, Bopanna knocked out

Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin, ninth seeds, have clinched titles in Marseille and Miami. In the opening round at Roland-Garros this year, the duo beat Andre Goransson of Sweden and Ben Mclachlan of Japan 6-2, 6-2.

India has previously won three titles in men’s doubles at the French Open. Leander Paes won the crown twice with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 1999 and 2001 before clinching his third title with Czech player Lukas Dlouhy in 2009.

Schedule
Court 13
Men’s Doubles, 2nd Round: Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni vs [9] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) - around 6:25PM IST
Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the 2023 French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

