French Open 2023, Yuki-Saketh in men’s doubles second round: Preview, where to watch, streaming info

Published : Jun 02, 2023

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni face the Mexican-French pair of Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in men’s doubles second round at the 2023 French Open on Friday.

Yuki and Saketh are the only Indians left in this edition as they beat local wildcards Arthur Rinderknech and Enzo Couacaud 6-3, 6-2 while the other all-Indian duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N. Sriram Balaji, and the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lost in the opening round.

Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin, ninth seeds, have clinched titles in Marseille and Miami. In the opening round at Roland-Garros this year, the duo beat Andre Goransson of Sweden and Ben Mclachlan of Japan 6-2, 6-2.

India has previously won three titles in men’s doubles at the French Open. Leander Paes won the crown twice with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 1999 and 2001 before clinching his third title with Czech player Lukas Dlouhy in 2009.