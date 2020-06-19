Videos Poulter leads after 'pretty solid day' at Hilton Head Ian Poulter was off to a fast start on day one of the 2020 RBC Heritage. Team Sportstar 19 June, 2020 14:25 IST Team Sportstar 19 June, 2020 14:25 IST Poulter leads after 'pretty solid day' at Hilton Head Arteta backs David Luiz to bounce back from City nightmare Leicester wanted to take a knee to show support for Black Lives Matter: Rodgers Real Madrid legend Ronaldo hails 'wonderful' Haaland More Videos Setien hopes Messi's 700th goal comes against Sevilla Harry Kane will start against Manchester United - Mourinho Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director Ozil must give his best to reclaim Arsenal starting spot: Arteta Langer: Good chance Australia will play in England this year IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners Napoli only won because it was better at taking penalties, says Sarri Playing without spectators is a disadvantage for smaller teams: Hasenhuttl