‘PVL is set to be best volleyball league in world,’ says Hyderabad Black Hawks owner Abhishek Reddy Kanakala

Abhishek Reddy Kanakala, the principal owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks, believes that the Prime Volleyball League will be the most exciting contest in the world of volleyball.

In an interview with Sportstar, philanthropist Abhishek, previously the co-owner of Bengaluru Raptors, the Premier Badminton League franchise, shared his views on the PVL, sponsors, chances of Hawks in 2023 and allied issues.

Excerpts...

Q: What is the qualitative change in the ongoing season?

Players are being recognised, and we have renowned faces like Guru who fans follow even after a season ends. PVL is going to be the most exciting league in the world of volleyball. FIVB and other international bodies have taken a serious interest in the Indian league. So much so that we are hosting the Club World Championships in India for the next two years. This has never happened in any other sport. This gives the league an opportunity to play and learn from the best teams across the world. At the same time, I believe that in a couple of years, PVL will cement its position as the number two league in the country.

Also Read | No better time than now to pursue volleyball, says former India captain Abhijit Bhattacharya

Q: How does the team capitalise on home advantage?

Home advantage is huge for most sports, especially when you play in a packed stadium. Sometimes if not used well, it could be a double edge sword, where the expectations from the home crowd can create unnecessary nervousness in the team. So far, the team has responded well.

Trent was our first international pick. He was appointed vice-captain of the team, considering his experience in global leagues, including the Italian league. Zamora has a positive impact on the team and gels very well in spite of an issue with the language.

They both adjusted well to the food, accommodation and team camaraderie. As a matter of fact, we owe it to them for bringing in a a balance in the Hawks.

Q: Do you believe all issues with the national federation are resolved? If not, what is the way ahead?

Our focus is currently on running a successful league and also getting the spotlight on the sport, and giving opportunities to youngsters. Federation, if they like to join hands to make this process stronger, we will welcome it. We will always be looking forward to working together. But, currently, there is no clarity on who the Federation is. There seem to be several factions, claiming to be the federation which led to the de-recognition of the body by the sports ministry.

Hyderabad Black Hawks players in action during a PVL 2023 match.

Q: What has been the impact of PVL on the two Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana? Any plans to have PVL in these two States as well?

Andhra and Telangana both fall under the umbrella of the Hyderabad Black Hawks and as such we would be focussing on both states equally. We have conducted club championships by inviting clubs from across both States. As part of the Black Hawks foundation, we will be conducting several clinics, setting up volleyball courts, and working closely with both State governments to expand our support.

Also Read | Prime Volleyball League 2023: Thunderbolts’ Ashwal Rai keen to protect ‘defending champion’ tag

To push the sport to all corners of the state, we have conducted the hype night, we have done school tournaments, and we have also conducted club events. We have hoardings across all towns and cities in Andhra and Telangana. Film star and avid sports lover, Vijay Devarkonda, has also given the sport the attention that it has long been due.

Q: How do the sponsors respond to the PVL in general and Hawks in particular?

Sponsors have received a 1:26 sponsorship value which is three times the value created by cricket, which happens to be the benchmark of sports sponsorships. This year the number would be higher due to the increased viewership.

Q: How do you see Black Hawks performing in 2023?

Unfortunately, our setter (Ranjit Singh), who happens to be the most decorated setter for the current Indian team and also a captain-designate, could not join us for this season because of commitments to his employer. Hopefully, that will change for the upcoming season. Also, a freak injury to Azmath has had a major impact on the team. Nevertheless, the team has picked up from the two losses that they have suffered in Bengaluru and have won two on the trot in our home ground in Hyderabad. The current team understands the situation and has raised the bar to continue to take us to the championship. Having a full-strength team is good for next year. I believe we have a team that is capable of winning the title.