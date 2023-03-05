Our dream is to see India playing volleyball at the 2028 Olympics: FIVB head Fabio Azevedo

Fabio Azevedo, General Director of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) on Sunday assured FIVB’s commitment towards the growth of Indian volleyball, hours ahead of the Prime Volleyball League(PVL) finals between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Ahmedabad Defenders.

“We want to invest in your (India’s) national team, especially the men’s team. Our dream is to see India playing the Volleyball World Championships and the 2028 Olympics,” told Azevedo in a press conference.

Along with Fabio, Finn Taylor, CEO of Volleyball World, expressed the support received from international fans. “We have seen a tremendous response to PVL on the platform, and we are confident the exciting 15-point format with super serves and super points will enthral the fans.”

With the winner of PVL 2023 and 2024 taking part in the Men’s Club World Championships in India, Taylor told that the venues would be announced in a few months.

While talking about the partnership between Volleyball World and PVL, he said, “Currently, we are working on how to showcase the PVL auctions, which is not a part of other volleyball leagues.”

Fabio, who spoke to the Indian Olympic Committee a few days prior about the state of volleyball in India, suggested the need for an international head coach.

When asked if he knew about the volleyball senior Nationals dates clashing with that of the league, he said, “We can’t allow our players to suffer for political reasons.”

Finn, who was a part of the audience for the second semifinal between Defenders and Calicut Heroes, concluded, “This was one of the best experiences I’ve had. Personally, I want more drums, horns and noise.”