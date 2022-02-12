National Volleyball Championship: Railways advances to men's and women's final

Railways staved off a strong challenge from Tamil Nadu to earn a 3-1 victory and enter the men's final of the 70th National senior volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Saturday.

Railways will meet defending champion Haryana in Sunday's final. Haryana defeated Services 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile Kerala, looking for its fourth straight triumph, brushed aside Karnataka 3-0 and will meet Railways in the women's final on Sunday.