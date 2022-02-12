Home Volleyball National Volleyball Championship: Railways advances to men's and women's final Railways will take on Haryana in the men's final, while it will face Kerala in the women's final of the National senior volleyball championship on Sunday. Stan Rayan BHUBANESWAR 12 February, 2022 22:44 IST Kerala, looking for its fourth straight triumph, brushed aside Karnataka 3-0 and will meet Railways in the women's final on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - REUTERS Stan Rayan BHUBANESWAR 12 February, 2022 22:44 IST Railways staved off a strong challenge from Tamil Nadu to earn a 3-1 victory and enter the men's final of the 70th National senior volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Saturday.Railways will meet defending champion Haryana in Sunday's final. Haryana defeated Services 3-1 in the other semifinal.RELATED| PVL 2022: Ashwal, Vinit shine as Kolkata Thunderbolts defeats Bengaluru Torpedoes Meanwhile Kerala, looking for its fourth straight triumph, brushed aside Karnataka 3-0 and will meet Railways in the women's final on Sunday.The results:Men: Semifinals: Railways bt Tamil Nadu 22-25, 25-10, 25-20, 31-29; Haryana bt Services 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20.Quarterfinals: Haryana bt Kerala 25-23, 25-15, 25-21; Railways bt Punjab 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15; Services bt Karnataka 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20; Tamil Nadu bt Rajasthan 25-22, 26-24, 25-22.Women: Semifinals: Kerala bt Karnataka 25-10, 25-10, 25-14; Railways bt Himachal Pradesh 25-16, 25-12, 25-10.Quarterfinals: Kerala bt Tamil Nadu 25-21, 25-14, 25-13; Railways bt Rajasthan 25-20, 25-17, 25-13; Himachal Pradesh bt West Bengal 25-24, 23-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20; Karnataka bt Chandigarh 25-201, 25-19, 25-20. Read more stories on Volleyball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :