Joy Bhattacharjya, Chief Executive Officer of the on-going Prime Volleyball League, said one of the biggest positives of the PVL has been the emergence of the young talent. “This should help Indian volleyball a long way,” he said in a chat with ‘Sportstar’ on the sidelines of the on-going Hyderabad-leg of PVL here.

Q: How do you look at the PVL this season that is how different it is from the organisation point of view this time around?

A: It is a bigger tournament in terms of matches and scale and with the crowds allowed back in this year, the atmosphere has been absolutely electric. It’s been much more hectic in terms of organization, but very rewarding.

Q:How are the standards of the PVL this time around, especially the kind of foreign players featuring in it?

A: Tactically and in terms of preparation, the teams are far ahead of last year. And the most heartening sign is that Indian players are often replacing top international players in the lineups.

Q:What are the biggest positives you are looking for from the PVL?

A: Much larger TV and OTT audiences, crowds in the stadium, the emergence of so many young stars

Q:How the relationship with the Volleyball Federation of India is, are there any serious issues still with it?

A: We have gone through all necessary procedures with FIVB for all our players. We have no relationship or conflict with the VFI.

Q: What has been the genuine feedback from the players so far about the PVL?

A: The feedback has been excellent. The owners are excited about how we can make this league grow and the fact that the champion team will represent India in the World Club Championship

Q: Were there any specific inputs which you couldn’t implement for different reasons, you may kindly explain?

A: Nothing specifically we could not implement, but every good league is forever evolving and we will always try and keep improving our product

Q:With the exception of the PVL, do you foresee any other leagues especially for women players too?

A: Women’s and beach volleyball are both on our radar, and we are definitely looking to grow in those areas as well at the appropriate time

Q:Are you satisfied with the spectators’ response at different venues?

A: The spectators in Hyderabad and Bengaluru have been amazing, and as Kerala is the heart of Indian volleyball, expecting record crowds in Kochi

Q: Any changes in the playing format being contemplated?

A: No changes being contemplated at this point

Q: Can you say something about how the organisers are happy with the broadcast rights?

A: Right now, we are in the second year of our three year deal with Sony and we are working closely together to make this as big and successful as possible