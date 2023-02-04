The Prime Volleyball League season 2 will be held across three cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi from February 4 to March 5.

Hosts Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts in the opener of PVL season 2 on February 4 in Bengaluru.

Kolkata Thunderbolts triumphed in the inaugural season defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 15-13, 15-10, 15-12.

What happened the last time Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts faced each other?

Kolkata Thunderbolts defeated Bengaluru Torpedoes 4-1 with a 15-13, 15-8, 9-15, 15-12, 15-10 scoreline.

Bengaluru Torpedoes: Retained: Pankaj Sharma; B Midhun Kumar; Vinayak Rokhade Players bought at auction: Alireza Abalooch, Sebastian Giraldo, Sethu TR, Ibin Jose, Jishnu P V, Mujeeb MC, Nisam Muhammed A, Sudheer Shetty, Gokulnath, Tharun Gowda, Srajan Kolkata Thunderbolts: Retained: Ashwal Rai; Vinit Kumar; Janshad U Players bought at auction: Cody Caldwell, Jose Verdi, Rahul K, Hariharan V, Deepesh Sinha, Anush, Suryansh Tomar, Abhilash Chaudhary , Hari Prasad B S

When and where will the season opener between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts take place? The season opener between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will start at 7 PM IST.