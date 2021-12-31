Prime Volleyball League will improve the standard of the game in India, says Amit Gulia

Amit Gulia, who led India to a silver medal in the 2019 Asian (U-23) volleyball championship in Myanmar, is now one of the star players for Hyderabad Black Hawks in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

Ahead of the tournament, which begins on February 5, Gulia said his team looks stronger and has ‘very good’ chances of making a huge impact in the tournament.

The 23-year-old Amit said the round-robin format, where the six franchises would play against each other, was itself a challenging one.

“We have a perfect blend of youth and experience with a foreign coach guiding us and there is an Olympian too in our team. We have good blockers, attackers also. Honestly, the League also gives the players a chance to gain recognition and earn money too. More importantly, it will improve the standard of the game in India,” the Hawks attacker told Sportstar.

“I will try my best to share my experience with the young talents to handle pressure better,” he added.

“During long break because of the pandemic, there was no chance to play in international events. So, most of the players were forced to train on their own and maintain the desired fitness levels,” he said. “But, the players are ready for the League as they were conscious of its schedule and well prepared too.”

He admitted that in the pre-season camps, efforts will be taken to have team bonding sessions. “For me too, it will be a huge learning experience getting to know many aspects of the sport from the foreign players and the coaches,” he said.

“The PVL has already brought name and fame besides money to the players even while improving the standard of the game in India. Live telecast of the matches on Sony Ten should itself be a huge boost in terms of attracting more youth to the sport across the country.”