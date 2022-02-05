PVL 2022: Experience key in 15-point set, says Chennai Blitz captain Mohan Ukkrapandian

Chennai Blitz captain Mohan Ukkrapandian exuded confidence ahead of his team's opening match against Ahmedabad Defenders on Sunday in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 (PVL).

“Chennai Blitz has a well-balanced mix of youngsters and experienced players, and we are building our understanding with the two foreign players, Bruno Da Silva and Fernando Gonzalez. Despite the experience in the squad, it must be implemented in the game to make it fruitful,” Ukkrapandian said during a virtual media interaction.

The 35-year-old Indian volleyball player said the team's experience would give it an edge over other teams in the league's newly introduced 15 point-set format. “In this 15-points set, we need experience. If we are losing, with the experience we can easily cope up by finding the mistake and rectifying it immediately.”

With some of his teammates having played with each other in the state and national team, the 193 cm tall setter felt the familiarity would be another positive for Chennai Blitz. “Since the players are experienced, we don’t need to tell them to do or not to do certain things. Naveen Raja Jacob, G.R. Vaishnav, G.S. Akhin and I have played together in Tamil Nadu and Indian team, so we have a very good connection between us.”

There will be no crowd support, and Ukkrapandian understands the situation. “We will miss the audience. When we play at our home ground, it will be different when compared to other grounds. We have to give out best and focus on one match at a time.”

For youngsters who want to make it big in volleyball, Ukkrapandian said, “You have to work hard. Maybe someone might get selected in the team a bit earlier, you might get a chance a little late, so work hard till you reach what you aim for.”

Chennai Blitz will take on the Ahmedabad Defenders on February 6, Sunday, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

