Prime Volleyball PVL 2022 Semifinal 1 Highlights: Shon T John helps Ahmedabad Defenders enter the finals

The next semifinal will take place tomorrow (Friday, February 25) between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes.

Ahmedabad Defenders bt Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-1 (15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12)

RECAP: Ahmedabad Defenders enter its maiden Prime Volleyball League finals as it trounced over Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12 at the at GMC Balayogi Stadium on Thursday. While the Black Hawks had its moment in the game, winning the third set, it was Ahmedabad, who had the final laugh.

Shon T John wins the Player of the match! It's his third award the tournament.

Hyderabad Defenders' Guru Prasanth wins the spike of the match.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12 Angamuthu wins it for Ahmedabad Defenders as they enter the finals of Prime Volleyball League 2022!

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 14-12 Amit Gulia gets three consecutive points for the Black Hawks

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 14-11 Four match points for Defenders. Make that three.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 14-9 SUPER POINT called by Hyderabad. Guru Prasanth makes a mistake and Ahmedabad Defenders one point away from entering the finals of PVL 2022!

SUPER POINT for Ahmedabad

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 9-9 Guru jumps up high and spikes to ball to libero as Prabhakaran fails to receive it.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 8-8 Manoj not ready for the Hyderabad captain Vipul Kumar's spike.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 8-7 Rodrigo gets yet another point as the teams break for technical time-out.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 7-7 Libero Prabhakaran shows his class he defends the spike from the Hyderabad attackers as Rodrigo finishes it for Ahmedabad.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 5-7 Captain Vipul Kumar's drop shot confuses the Ahmedabad players as they fail to spike and miss the ball.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 5-5 Rodrigo spikes it and Black Hawks are not able to receive it.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 3-4 Amit Gulia recovers from his previous error as the Hyderabad Black Hawks leads by a point.

15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 0-1 George Anthony spikes it through the Defenders defence.

THIRD SET

15-13, 15-12, 9-15 CRED SUPER POINT from Ahmedabad. Angamuthu steps on the centre line losing the super point to the Black Hawks. Hyderabad makes an amazing comeback from a two set loss.

15-13, 15-12, 8-12 Review lost by Ahmedabad as Angamuthu is seen touching the net.

15-13, 15-12, 8-10 Rodrigo fights back as the Defenders make it a two point defenders.

15-13, 15-12, 7-9 Angamuthu's angle of spike is too hard for the Hyderabad blockers.

15-13, 15-12, 6-9 Shon T John makes yet another service mistake.

15-13, 15-12, 5-8 Captain Vipul Kumar assists Guru Prasanth to help the home side take a three point lead in the third set as the teams take a technical time-out.

15-13, 15-12, 5-7 A one man block from Manoj as Ahmedabad try their best to catch up to Hyderabad.

15-13, 15-12, 3-7 A contactless shot from Guru Prasanth as he powers the ball to the empty space in the court.

15-13, 15-12, 1-6 Angamuthu spikes but the angle of the ball is off as it goes out.

15-13, 15-12, 1-5 Two consecutive errors from Saju and Shon give Hyderabad two quick points

15-13, 15-12, 0-1 Review taken by Ahmedabad. But lose the review as the ball goes past the sideline.

SECOND SET

15-13, 15-12 Substitute Hardeep Singh wins the second set for Ahmedabad as the Defenders are just one set away from entering the finals.

15-13, 14-12 Ahmedabad Defenders substitutes three of their players- Manoj, Santhosh and captain Muthusamy.

Guru Prasad out, Hariharan in as Hyderabad substitutes.

15-13, 12-9 Ahmedabad captain Muthusamy proves his worth as he gains his team a super point.

SUPER POINT from Hyderbad

15-13, 10-9 A decoy from Angamuthu. Black Hawks are helpless.

15-13, 9-9 Two consecutive points from Guru.

15-13, 9-7 Manoj blocks the ball as the Hyderabad spikers fail.

15-13, 8-7 Angamuthu spikes proving that he is back in form as he spikes and the Defenders are not able to react quick enough as the technical time out is called out.

15-13, 7-7 Shon over hits the ball and the ball outside the backline.

15-13, 5-5 Hyderabad gets a quick point after Shon T John is denied a point by John Joseph. A John vs John clash! Who will come on top after the match?

15-13, 3-4 Service error for Shon as the ball goes out and Hyderabad gets a point.

15-13 , 3-3 VAR unsuccessful as Hyderabad given double touch.

Double touch for Hyderabad? Video referral used from Hyderabad. Chaos on the court.

15-13 , 2-2 Manoj's spike touches Jishnu's hand and the ball goes high up making it hard for Hyderabad.

15-13, 0-1 Guru strikes first as the ball touches Shon hand and the ball whizzes out.

FIRST SET-

15-13 Ahmedabad Defenders substitutes Prasanna Raja for Hardeep Singh as he helps Ahmedabad wins the first set with a brilliant spike!

14-12 Two set points for Ahmedabad as Shon T John ensures that Hyderabad is unable to return the ball.

13-11 Shon T John spikes it near the libero and gets the super point for Ahmedabad.

SUPER POINT 11-11 from Ahmedabad

11-10 Service error from Guru, the first error in the semifinals.

10-10 A Hawk attack by Guru as the Hyderabad gets two points.

SUPER POINT 10-8 from Hyderabad

8-8 The 21 year old Hyderabad Universal Guru Prasanth waits for the assist and spike the ball near the lAhmedabad ibero, who is unable to receive the ball.

8-7 A slight lead by the Defenders as the two teams take a technical timeout.

7-7 Saju Prakash and Guru Prasanth block the spikes from the Ahmedabad team.

5-5 A decoy from Hyderabad and Amit Gulia deceives the Ahmedabad blockers and equalises the the score.

4-3 Amit Gulia attacks the centre of the court which is empty and Hyderabad catch up.

2-1 Shon T John gets past Guru Prasanth and Ahmedabad takes the lead.

0-1 Jishnu earns the first point for Hyderabad.

The LINE UPS ARE OUT!

No change for Ahmedabad Defenders, while Jishnu P V to starts for Hyderbad Black Hawks.

Road to semifinals-

Ahmedabad Defenders- Ahmedabad Defenders bt Kochi Blue Spikers 3-2 (15-14, 15-14, 11-15, 14-15, 15-10) Ahmedabad Defenders bt Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (7-15, 15-10, 15-13, 15-14, 10-15) Bengaluru Torpedoes bt Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 (15-14, 15-13, 15-14, 14-15 13-15) Ahmedabad Defenders bt Hyderabad Black Hawks 4-1 (15-13, 15-10, 15-12, 15-8, 9-15) Ahmedabad Defenders bt Calicut Heroes 3-2 (12-15, 15-11, 10-15, 15-12, 15-11) Ahmedabad Defenders bt Chennai Blitz 3-2 (15-13, 15-11, 11-15, 15-13, 11-15)

Hyderabad Black Hawks- Calicut Heroes bt Hyderabad Black Hawks 5-0 (15-14, 15-10, 15-14, 15-14, 15-9) Hyderabad Black Hawks bt Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (15-8, 13-15, 15-9, 15-12, 8-15) Hyderabad Black Hawks bt Chennai Blitz 5-0 (15-14, 15-11, 15-14, 15-7, 15-13) Bengaluru Torpedoes bt Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-2 (15-12, 14-15, 15-12, 11-15, 15-13) Ahmedabad Defenders bt Hyderabad Black Hawks 4-1 (15-13, 15-10, 15-12, 15-8, 9-15) Hyderabad Black Hawks bt Kochi Blue Spikers 4-1 (15-12, 15-11, 15-11, 15-10, 13-15)

Head-to-head:

Last time the two teams were against each other, Ahmedabad Defenders outplayed Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-13, 15-10, 15-12, 15-8, 9-15.

Rohit Kumar, P.V. Jishnu and Louis Antonio Arias combined well to come up with some telling smashes for Hyderabad. But in the crucial final moments of the first set, the power of Shon T John and the class of captain A. Muthusamy, who once leapt in the air to fake a spike only to roll the ball into the gap in the centre court was a delight to watch, saw the Defenders win the first set.

In the second set, Defenders maintained a slender two-point lead and Angamuthu, who was comparatively quieter in the first set, made his presence felt with powerful spiking. The third set saw the famed defence of Muthusamy, Manoj and Ryan Meehan being equal to the task and libero S. Prabhakaran being superb too. Shon was good in both defence and attack.

Though Hawks won the super point at 10-11 through a Louis spike, Defenders won the next super point thanks to Muthusamy’s super block. And, importantly, in the company of Shon, Muthusamy ensured the Defenders won the next two points to wrap up the set and the match after the third set itself.

- V.V. Subrahmanyam