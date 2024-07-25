MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2024: Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 player auction to be held on August 15-16

The player auction for Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is scheduled for August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 14:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan won the 2023 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan won the 2023 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan won the 2023 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL

The player auction for Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is scheduled for August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Additionally, a new logo was revealed ahead of theSeason 11 which showcases the colours of saffron and green similar to the Indian tri-colour.

The league’s journey began a decade ago with a nail-biting match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai. It is the second sporting league in India to complete 10 seasons.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “We are delighted to announce that the Player Auction for Pro Kabaddi Season XI is being held on Independence Day this year.”

The PKL Season 11 player auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.  

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

Pro Kabaddi league /

Kabaddi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Kashi appoints Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach ahead of 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Men’s event up next at 5:45 PM; Ankita seeded 11th in women’s
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India’s veterans look to hit right notes in swansong campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024 semifinal: Special focus on fielding plus overall improvement key for title defence, says Shafali
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India qualifies for quarterfinal in archery women’s ranking round, men’s event at 5:45 pm
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2024: Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 player auction to be held on August 15-16
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas appoints Udaya Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan in dual coaching roles
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL: Dabang Delhi K.C. appoints Joginder Narwal as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10: Meet Jitesh Shirwadkar, whose unique style of officiating has transcended kabaddi in the league
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. PKL Season 10 Final Highlights: Puneri Paltan crowned champion after 28-25 win over Haryana Steelers; Aslam Inamdar named MVP
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Kashi appoints Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach ahead of 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Men’s event up next at 5:45 PM; Ankita seeded 11th in women’s
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India’s veterans look to hit right notes in swansong campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024 semifinal: Special focus on fielding plus overall improvement key for title defence, says Shafali
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India qualifies for quarterfinal in archery women’s ranking round, men’s event at 5:45 pm
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment