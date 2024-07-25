The player auction for Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is scheduled for August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Additionally, a new logo was revealed ahead of theSeason 11 which showcases the colours of saffron and green similar to the Indian tri-colour.

The league’s journey began a decade ago with a nail-biting match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai. It is the second sporting league in India to complete 10 seasons.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “We are delighted to announce that the Player Auction for Pro Kabaddi Season XI is being held on Independence Day this year.”

The PKL Season 11 player auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.