Prime Volleyball League 2023 witnesses 55 percent increase in TV viewership

Prime Volleyball League season two proved to be a tremendous success, with a 55 percent increase in television viewership.

The exciting 15-point format, innovations like super serves and super points, star-studded teams, and a plethora of celebrities including southern film superstars Vijay Deverakonda, Kalayani Priyadarshan and sporting stars like PV Sindhu, Mayank Agarwal, Swiss Open Champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sajan Prakash added to the league’s popularity.

Also Read PVL 2023: Kerala the flagbearer of volleyball in India

PVL 2 featured eight teams namely- the Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and the Mumbai Meteors. While Sony Sports Network was in charge of broadcasting in the Indian subcontinent, this season saw partnership with Volleyball World, which telecasted the tournament globally.

The total cumulative TV viewership across all matches and highlights for the second edition of PVL reached 206 million, as compared to 133 million from season one.

Interestingly, the league garnered almost equal interest from the female audiences with the gender split between men and women TV viewers being 58:42, showcasing a growing interest among women for the sport of volleyball.

Here are some key figures: 1) Reach Season 1: 31 Million Season 2: 92 Million Increase in Reach: 196% 2) Engagement Season 1: 0.85 Million Season 2: 5.1 Million Increase in Engagement: 500% 3) Impressions: Season 1: 38 Million Season 2: 371 Million Increase in Impressions: 876% 4) Views: Season 1: 12 Million Season 2: 113.9 Million Increase in Views: 849%

PVL season two was closely followed by people from UAE, USA, Canada, Nepal, Indonesia, Iran, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia among other nations. .

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures and co-founder of PVL, expressed delight with the extraordinary success. “We have really hit it out of the park this time. We always knew we have a product that will capture the imagination of audiences. But to see the tremendous growth in terms of TV viewership and on social media was truly satisfying.”