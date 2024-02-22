MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024: Ahmedabad Defenders and Chennai Blitz continue winning form with consecutive victories

Ahmedabad Defenders, the defending Prime Volleyball League champion, beat Hyderabad Black Hawks while Chennai Blitz got the better of Kolkata Thunderbolts.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 23:17 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Netra V
Joel Benjamin ( Pink jersery) of Chennai Blitz puts it past the Kolkata Thunderbolts in Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.
Joel Benjamin ( Pink jersery) of Chennai Blitz puts it past the Kolkata Thunderbolts in Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran/The Hindu
infoIcon

Joel Benjamin ( Pink jersery) of Chennai Blitz puts it past the Kolkata Thunderbolts in Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran/The Hindu

Ahmedabad Defenders and Chennai Blitz registered contrasting wins in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) season three at the SDAT multi-purpose indoor stadium here on Thursday.

While Blitz endured a five-setter to secure two points against Kolkata Thunderbolts, the Defenders thrashed the Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-0.

In the first match, Akhin GS set the tone for the Blitz, but Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar’s attacking spree witnessed the visitor race to an 11-8 advantage.

Meanwhile, Raman Kumar took charge of scoring points for the host before Vinit’s spike brought the visiting team to win the first set 16-14.

With Vinayak Rokhade aiding the Thunderbolts in the second set, things did not seem to favour the Blitz as the visiting side led 12-9. But, Leandro Jose’s offence and defence kept the Thunderbolts at bay, ensuring a 21-20 victory for the host.

Blitz seemed to have found the answer to the Vinit problem. The host was never in trouble as Joel Benjamin and Dhilip Kumar partnered to pick winning points. With five consecutive points and a super-point win, the Blitz remained in the driving seat with a score of 15-5 in the third set.

Blitz’s service faults and net miscalculations cost it several opportunities.

Rahul K forced his way through the Blitz blockers, and the visitor came from behind 19-17 to force a fifth set. The final set was one-sided as the Dhilip-Joel partnership took charge to secure Blitz its third win in a row with a 15-8 score.

For the Defenders, S Nandagopal’s domination continued with three points on a trot, including a cut shot, followed by a super serve.

Hemanth P and Sahil Kumar’s prowess for the Black Hawks led to a neck-and-neck performance till 15-15, but the defending PVL champion cruised through the first set 17-15.

John Joseph, Stefan Kovacevic, and Ivan Jose’s contribution to the Black Hawks side was a bit too late as the Defenders eased their way through the second set 15-13. The third set was merely a formality with the Defenders securing the set 15-11 and maintaining its three-match winning streak.

Result: 
Chennai Blitz beat Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (14-16, 21-20, 15-5, 17-19, 15-8)
Ahmedabad Defenders beat Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-0 (17-15, 15-13, 15-11)

Related Topics

Prime Volleyball League /

Kolkata Thunderbolts /

chennai blitz /

Ahmedabad Defenders /

Hyderabad Black Hawks

