Prime Volleyball League 2024: Black Hawks get blown away by Torpedoes

Sethu set the tone for Bengaluru from the first minute, rocking Hyderabad’s defence with thumping serves.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 20:32 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
The Bengaluru Torpedoes celebrate.
The Bengaluru Torpedoes celebrate. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The Bengaluru Torpedoes celebrate. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bengaluru Torpedoes scored a dominant 15-6, 15-11, 15-12 win over the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the third season of the RuPay-Prime Volleyball League at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday. Sethu TR was named the Player of the Match.

Sethu set the tone for Bengaluru from the first minute, rocking Hyderabad’s defence with thumping serves. When Sahil Kumar threatened with attacks, Srajan Shetty stood tall and strong to deny him with a block. Thomas Heptinstall’s spikes further helped the Torpedoes, and coach David Lee’s side took an early lead.

While Bengaluru players appeared to be reading each other’s minds, the communication between players in Hyderabad left a lot to be desired. Sahil started attacking well, and Hyderabad began asking a few questions. But Sethu’s magic was undeniable on the night, as he made another super serve, and Srajan and Mujeeb made useful blocks to help Bengaluru take control.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
