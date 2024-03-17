MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024: Mumbai Meteors ends campaign with 3-1 win against Delhi Toofans

Mumbai Meteors defeated Delhi Toofans 15-11, 12-15, 15-12, 17-15 in a Super 5 clash of the Prime Volleyball League season three at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 20:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Amit Gulia (black and pink jersey) of Mumbai Meteors in action.
Amit Gulia (black and pink jersey) of Mumbai Meteors in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Amit Gulia (black and pink jersey) of Mumbai Meteors in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Mumbai Meteors defeated Delhi Toofans 15-11, 12-15, 15-12, 17-15 in a Super 5 clash of the Prime Volleyball League season three here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Meteors got off to a strong start in the first set, thanks to some powerful serving from experienced attacker Ajithlal C and key blocks from Shameemudheen. Toofans were unable to get into the set and fell behind early.

Toofans came alive in the second set, led by the strong attack of Santhosh S, and the setting of libero Anand K. Ajithlal was again a bright spot for the Meteors, but Toofans were able to take the set 15-12.

READ | PVL 2024: Torpedoes’ driving force, Ibin Jose, vows to go the distance in Prime Volleyball League

The third set was a close battle, with both teams exchanging points early on. The Meteors eventually took the lead thanks to some good play from Amit Gulia, but the Toofans fought back with some strong hitting from Santhosh and Lazar Dodic. The set went down to the wire, but the Meteors eventually emerged victorious.

The fourth set was also down to the wire, with neither team able to gain a significant advantage. In the end, Meteors came out on top, thanks to some strong serving from attacker Jerry Daniel and some telling smashes by Saurabh Mann. Meteors won the set 17-15 and the match.

Despite the loss, the Toofans have still qualified for the second and third-place eliminator, the winner of which would enter the final.

