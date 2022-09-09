Deepak Punia ruled out of World Wrestling Championships with an elbow injury

Worlds silver medallist Deepak Punia has been ruled out of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade due to an elbow injury.

He fractured his hand during his training in Michigan, USA. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted a trial and selected Sanjeet as the Olympian’s replacement in the 86kg freestyle class, according to WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Punia recently bagged the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, that concluded last month. The 23-year old from Chhara village of Haryana had won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships in the 86 kg category.