MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sanjay Singh elected president of Wrestling Federation of India

The head of the UP wrestling federation hails from the faction supporting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He defeated Anita Sheoran by 40 votes to 7.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 15:26 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanjay Singh will be heading the WFI after winning the election.
Sanjay Singh will be heading the WFI after winning the election. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sanjay Singh will be heading the WFI after winning the election. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sanjay Singh was elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the election results were declared on Thursday.

The head of the UP wrestling federation hails from the faction supporting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He defeated Anita Sheoran by 40 votes to 7.

Sanjay was part of WFI’s last executive council. He was also the national federation’s joint secretary since 2019.

The election process, which was set in motion in July, had been delayed because of court cases, which had led to the suspension of WFI by the international federation, United World Wrestling, for failing to conduct fresh polls on time.

The Supreme Court recently set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, paving the way for the process to elect the new WFI governing body.

Related Topics

Wrestling Federation of India /

WFI /

Sanjay Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: AUS 217/9; Cheatle, Garth frustrate IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: India and South Africa clash in series decider; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sanjay Singh elected president of Wrestling Federation of India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Court rules UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law over Super League
    AP
  5. Zimbabwe cricket suspends two national players over drug use
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Sanjay Singh elected president of Wrestling Federation of India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Antim Panghal named UWW Rising Star of the Year
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bajrang, Sakshi request Sports Minister to debar Sanjay Singh from contesting WFI polls
    PTI
  4. Wrestling Federation elections to be held on December 21
    PTI
  5. Wrestling Federation of India election date to be announced after December 8
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: AUS 217/9; Cheatle, Garth frustrate IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: India and South Africa clash in series decider; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sanjay Singh elected president of Wrestling Federation of India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Court rules UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law over Super League
    AP
  5. Zimbabwe cricket suspends two national players over drug use
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment