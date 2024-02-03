Vinesh elated to return to competitive wrestling after nearly 16 months

Two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat is delighted to make a comeback to competitive wrestling after nearly 16 months, a period she fought ‘injustice’ and dealt with a nagging injury.

The 29-year-old, who last competed in the 2022 World Championships, where she landed her second bronze, tried to return for the Asian Games last year but could not do so. She underwent knee surgery in August last year and returned to training in December.

Now, with the Paris Olympics in sight, Vinesh, who took part in two Olympics, is back to competitive mode at the National Wrestling Championships at the Railway Stadium.

A younger Antim Panghal has already sealed the Paris Olympics quota place in 53kg. The ad hoc committee running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided that there will be trials where a challenger can take on the quota place winner for a ticket to Paris. Under this criterion, Vinesh can hope to make it to the Olympics.

Right now, Vinesh is making a comeback in 55kg without straining her body too much. As and when she will participate in more important events, she can go down to 53kg.

“I am cutting weight after a long gap and there is no need to do it (drastically). Competing in 55kg here has no positives or negatives. I will compete here to get some exposure. In ranking events, many athletes don’t compete in Olympic weights to avoid (unnecessary) weight cuts. The key is to save energy for main competitions,” said Vinesh, on the eve of her event on Saturday.

With so many distractions, Vinesh, one of the three prominent faces who brought up various charges, including sexual harassment, against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and staged a spectacular protest, has perhaps learned how to switch off and later switch on for her training. “We try to combine both life on the mat and beyond it because, as senior athletes, the responsibility increases. If we don’t do it, others cannot do it.

Vinesh Phogat training on the eve of her competition at the National Wrestling Championships in Jaipur on Satuday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I was continuously doing rehab. If we needed to meet someone, then Bajrang and Sakshi used to take that responsibility. I had stepped back a little bit, even though we were together at every step. We are trying to continue our fight against injustice. Athletes’ competition should not stop, and there should not be any confusion for the athletes.

Vinesh said she was part of the fight for the wrestlers. “We are athletes and want athletes’ welfare. They have been trying to create problems. You know recently they conducted another National championship in Pune but the certificates issued in that event don’t have any value. It’s depressing for the athletes and the Government should take note of this.

“I can’t describe whether I have become mentally tougher (because of the fight). The day wrestling benefits, I can reach the conclusion that it is cleared. Today, it is not clear. The day it is cleared, I can say how I am feeling. Sometimes, I feel sad because the cause we were fighting for is not getting cleared.”

Vinesh said even though she did not compete, she was keeping a tab on the sport. “I have not played, but I am following up everything. I may be away from competition, but not from wrestling. The competition level (in the 53kg-55kg bracket) is similar. When you don’t enter the competition, it looks tough but when you get into it you feel okay. Now it looks tough to me but the day I start competing it will become alright.”

Now Vinesh wants to focus on Paris 2024. “A lot has happened, and a lot is going on in wrestling at the moment. This year is crucial given the Paris Olympics is in sight,” she said.