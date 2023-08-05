MagazineBuy Print

World Archery Championships 2023: Aditi wins gold, Jyothi takes bronze in compound individual event

Aditi, who won the junior world title last month, beat Mexico’s Andrea Becerra 149-147 in the summit clash to become the first Indian world champion in an individual event at the senior world championships.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 16:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Aditi Swami won gold medal in the women’s compound individual event at World Archery Championships in Berlin.
FILE PHOTO: India's Aditi Swami won gold medal in the women's compound individual event at World Archery Championships in Berlin. | Photo Credit: ADITI SWAMI/INSTAGRAM
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Aditi Swami won gold medal in the women’s compound individual event at World Archery Championships in Berlin. | Photo Credit: ADITI SWAMI/INSTAGRAM

India’s Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold and bronze medals, respectively in the women’s compound individual event at World Archery Championships in Berlin on Saturday.

Aditi, who won the junior world title last month, beat Mexico’s Andrea Becerra 149-147 in the summit clash to become the first Indian world champion in an individual event at the senior world championships.

READ - World Archery Championships 2023: India wins first-ever gold medal, beats Mexico in women’s compound team final

Earlier, the 17-year-old Aditi had defeated Jyothi 149-145 in an all-Indian semifinal. Jyothi overcame the disappointment of that defeat to beat Turkey’s Ipek Tomruk 150-146 in the bronze medal match.

Later in the day, Ojas Deotale will be in action in the quarterfinals of the men’s individual compound event.

More to follow..

