World Archery Championships 2023: Aditi wins gold, Jyothi takes bronze in compound individual event

India’s Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold and bronze medals, respectively in the women’s compound individual event at World Archery Championships in Berlin on Saturday.

Aditi, who won the junior world title last month, beat Mexico’s Andrea Becerra 149-147 in the summit clash to become the first Indian world champion in an individual event at the senior world championships.

Earlier, the 17-year-old Aditi had defeated Jyothi 149-145 in an all-Indian semifinal. Jyothi overcame the disappointment of that defeat to beat Turkey’s Ipek Tomruk 150-146 in the bronze medal match.

Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.

Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.

The 17-year-old prodigy is now the world champion.

Later in the day, Ojas Deotale will be in action in the quarterfinals of the men’s individual compound event.

