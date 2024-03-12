MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Korea’s record-breaking archer An San misses Paris Olympics team

An became the first woman since 1904 to win three archery gold medals at a single Olympics when she triumphed in the individual, team and mixed-team events at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 08:26 IST , SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s triple Olympic champion archer An San.
FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s triple Olympic champion archer An San. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s triple Olympic champion archer An San. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Triple Olympic archery champion An San has missed out on a place at this summer’s Paris Games after failing to make South Korea’s team.

An became the first woman since 1904 to win three archery gold medals at a single Olympics when she triumphed in the individual, team and mixed-team events at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

But with her stunning success came sexist online abuse from some South Korean men about her short hair, which in turn triggered an outpouring of support from women infuriated at her treatment.

The 23-year-old was eliminated from contention for South Korea’s Paris Games team in Monday’s national trials, after failing to finish in the top 16 of the 24-woman field.

An won individual silver at last year’s Asian Games and was also part of the women’s team that won gold in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

READ | Shattering the glass ceiling

South Korea is the dominant force in world archery, particularly its women archers, who have won team gold at nine consecutive Olympics since the event was introduced in 1988.

With new talent emerging every year, competition for places is intense.

“An San failed to make it to the national team this year because she did not make it into the top 16,” South Korean media outlet STN reported Tuesday.

“This serves as a reminder that winning a domestic competition is not necessarily easier than winning an international competition.”

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Asian Games /

Tokyo Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea’s record-breaking archer An San misses Paris Olympics team
    AFP
  2. It’s the PKL decade
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Formula One 2024: Red Bull sees red despite wins in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Injured Ederson out for a month, to miss Manchester City vs Arsenal clash
    AFP
  5. Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. South Korea’s record-breaking archer An San misses Paris Olympics team
    AFP
  2. Khelo India University Games: Savitribai Phule University archer Mahek wins two gold medals
    PTI
  3. Aditi Swami wins breakthrough archer of 2023 award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian archery in 2024: Spirited quest to end Olympic medal drought
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Archer Aditi’s parents on ‘suit hunt’ at Delhi’s Palika Bazar for daughter’s Arjuna Award ceremony
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea’s record-breaking archer An San misses Paris Olympics team
    AFP
  2. It’s the PKL decade
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Formula One 2024: Red Bull sees red despite wins in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Injured Ederson out for a month, to miss Manchester City vs Arsenal clash
    AFP
  5. Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment