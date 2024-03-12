South Korea’s record-breaking archer An San misses Paris Olympics team

Triple Olympic archery champion An San has missed out on a place at this summer’s Paris Games after failing to make South Korea’s team.

An became the first woman since 1904 to win three archery gold medals at a single Olympics when she triumphed in the individual, team and mixed-team events at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

But with her stunning success came sexist online abuse from some South Korean men about her short hair, which in turn triggered an outpouring of support from women infuriated at her treatment.

The 23-year-old was eliminated from contention for South Korea’s Paris Games team in Monday’s national trials, after failing to finish in the top 16 of the 24-woman field.

An won individual silver at last year’s Asian Games and was also part of the women’s team that won gold in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

South Korea is the dominant force in world archery, particularly its women archers, who have won team gold at nine consecutive Olympics since the event was introduced in 1988.

With new talent emerging every year, competition for places is intense.

“An San failed to make it to the national team this year because she did not make it into the top 16,” South Korean media outlet STN reported Tuesday.

“This serves as a reminder that winning a domestic competition is not necessarily easier than winning an international competition.”