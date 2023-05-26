Archery WC Stage-3 trials: Tushar, Mrinal selected in men’s recurve; Parneet makes women’s squad

Tushar Shelke and Mrinal Chauhan were selected in place of Atanu Das and Neeraj Chauhan in the Indian men’s recurve team for the Archery World Cup Stage-3 to be held in Medellin, Columbia, from June 13 to 18.

In the two-day selection trials for ‘non-performers’ which concluded at Sonepat on Friday, Tarundeep Rai also made it to the men’s recurve side. World Cup Stage-2 quarterfinalist B. Dhiraj did not have to go through the trials.

Tanisha Verma, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Sangeeta booked their places in the recurve women’s team.

In the compound division, accomplished archer Abhishek Verma returned after missing the first two stages of the World Cup. Rajat Chauhan retained his spot, while Rishabh Yadav went out of the squad. Mixed team gold medallist Ojas Deotale and individual champion Prathamesh Jawkar, who upset World No.1 Mike Schloesser in Shanghai, were spared from the trials.

Parneet Kaur made it to the women’s squad, while Aditi Swami retained her place. Mixed team gold winner V. Jyothi Surekha and individual bronze winner Avneet Kaur did not have to compete.