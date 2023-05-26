Archery

Archery WC Stage-3 trials: Tushar, Mrinal selected in men’s recurve; Parneet makes women’s squad

Tushar Shelke and Mrinal Chauhan were selected in the Indian men’s recurve team for the Archery World Cup Stage-3 to be held in Medellin, Columbia, from June 13 to 18.

Team Sportstar
KOLKATA 26 May, 2023 20:59 IST
KOLKATA 26 May, 2023 20:59 IST
Representative Image: Tanisha Verma, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Sangeeta booked their places in the recurve women’s team.

Representative Image: Tanisha Verma, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Sangeeta booked their places in the recurve women’s team. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

Tushar Shelke and Mrinal Chauhan were selected in the Indian men’s recurve team for the Archery World Cup Stage-3 to be held in Medellin, Columbia, from June 13 to 18.

Tushar Shelke and Mrinal Chauhan were selected in place of Atanu Das and Neeraj Chauhan in the Indian men’s recurve team for the Archery World Cup Stage-3 to be held in Medellin, Columbia, from June 13 to 18.

In the two-day selection trials for ‘non-performers’ which concluded at Sonepat on Friday, Tarundeep Rai also made it to the men’s recurve side. World Cup Stage-2 quarterfinalist B. Dhiraj did not have to go through the trials.

Tanisha Verma, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Sangeeta booked their places in the recurve women’s team.

In the compound division, accomplished archer Abhishek Verma returned after missing the first two stages of the World Cup. Rajat Chauhan retained his spot, while Rishabh Yadav went out of the squad. Mixed team gold medallist Ojas Deotale and individual champion Prathamesh Jawkar, who upset World No.1 Mike Schloesser in Shanghai, were spared from the trials.

Parneet Kaur made it to the women’s squad, while Aditi Swami retained her place. Mixed team gold winner V. Jyothi Surekha and individual bronze winner Avneet Kaur did not have to compete.

Read more stories on Archery.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

World Archery de-lists Archery Association Of India

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us