Archery World Cup Stage 4: Indian compound archers make final, seal two medals

Indian compound archers continued their winning run and stormed into the final of men’s and women’s team events to confirm two medals for the country in the World Cup Stage 4, on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 18:30 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Ojas Pravin Deotale of India in action.
| Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images
infoIcon

Ojas Pravin Deotale of India in action. | Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images

Indian compound archers continued their winning run and stormed into the final of men’s and women’s team events to confirm two medals for the country in the Archery World Cup Stage 4, here on Wednesday.

Recently-crowned world champion, Ojas Deotale landed his arrow closer to the centre (X) to help Indian men’s team overcome Korea 235-235 (30*-30) in the shoot-off of the compound men’s team semifinal.

The men’s team will take on USA in the gold medal clash.

READ | World Archery Championships: Battle-rope exercise, endurance training and stress management recipe for Indians’ success

The Indian women’s compound team, which became the world champions less than two weeks ago in Berlin, came back from behind to defeat Britain 234-233.

The top-seeded Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur will face Mexico in the final.

The men’s team of Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma squandered a two-point lead and let the Korean trio of Choi Yonghee, Kim Jongho and Yang Jaewon level scores in the fourth end.

Both the teams were locked 235-all after four ends, and the shoot-off also produced a 30-30 as it all went to the last arrow by Deotale.

In the women’s semifinal, India trailed 59-60 but they snatched the lead in the second end only to see Britain go up again 176-175. But in the fourth end, the Indian trio came up with a near perfect show of 59 out of 60 to confirm their final berth.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
