FISU World University Games: India wins gold in women’s singles compound archery

Avneet Kaur of India bagged gold in women’s singles compound archery after defeating Alyssa Sturgill of the USA in the FISU World University Games on Monday.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 09:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Avneet Kaur of India beat Alyssa Sturgill of the USA
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Avneet Kaur of India beat Alyssa Sturgill of the USA | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/Biswaranjan Rout
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Avneet Kaur of India beat Alyssa Sturgill of the USA | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/Biswaranjan Rout

Avneet Kaur of India bagged gold in women’s singles compound archery after defeating Alyssa Sturgill of the USA in the FISU World University Games on Monday.

After scores were tied at 144-144, a shoot-off took place at the Modern Pentathlon Center Equestrian Arena Final Field, where Kaur emerged victorious with a score of 10-8.

The compound mixed archery team of Aman Saini and Pragati also clinched a gold medal on Sunday.

Related Topics

Archery

