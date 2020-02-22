Indian Archery League to be launched

The newly-elected Archery Association of India (AAI) on Saturday decided to launch the Indian Archery League (IAL), featuring top Indian and overseas archers.

The AAI has formed a committee to explore various options and work out the details of the proposed league.

“We have spoken to some houses in the private sector and we have got three-four options. We will have our first meeting in March when we will find the way forward,” IAL chairman Virendra Sachdeva told Sportstar.

Besides, the AAI decided to conduct the all the National championships of 2019 within a period of two months.

AAI president Arjun Munda, who is the Union Tribal Affairs Minister, announced that his ministry, with the support of Sports Authority of India, would take the initiative to hold ‘Archery Mahakumb,’ involving more than 10,000 archers, who use bamboo bows and arrows, from 700 districts.

More than 700 Ekalavya Model Residential Vidyalayas will be opened all over the country. The ministry will induct archery in all these schools as a regular sport.

Following an instruction of World Archery, the AAI general council unanimously approved the incorporation of a clause in its constitution. Under the proposed clause, all the Indian archers, coaches and officials will seek affiliation with AAI on an annual calendar year and this affiliation will be validated within one month by the concerned member association of AAI. AAI will start a registration portal in which all the archers, coaches and officials will be able to register.

The general council granted provisional affiliation to Archery Association of Ladakh (AAL), Archery Association of Daman and Diu (AADD) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). According to the AAI, AAL has become the first sporting body of Ladakh.