National Archery Championship 2023: Top Indian archers will look to maintain consistency ahead of Paris Olympics 

B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Tushar Shelke, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur will be among the top recurve archers to be seen in action in the National archery championships starting at Ayodhya on Saturday.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 20:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: (L-R) India’s Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai during their Summer Olympics 2020 quarterfinal match against Republic of Korea in Tokyo.
FILE PHOTO: (L-R) India’s Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai during their Summer Olympics 2020 quarterfinal match against Republic of Korea in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: PTI / Gurinder Osan
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) India’s Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai during their Summer Olympics 2020 quarterfinal match against Republic of Korea in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: PTI / Gurinder Osan

Olympic qualification berth winner B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Tushar Shelke, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur will be among the top recurve archers to be seen in action in the National archery championships starting at Ayodhya on Saturday.

Dhiraj, with support from the Mission Olympic Cell, is set to train in Korea after the National championships. He will fine-tune his skills at the Kim Archery School.

Besides Dhiraj, prominent recurve archers who have competed through the hectic calendar will also look to maintain consistency with less than a year to go for the Olympics.

READ MORE: Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, power couple of Indian archery, under Korean coach Hyung-Tak

Top archer couple Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, who had entered their names, have travelled to Korea to train at the Hyung-Tak Archery Training Centre in the run-up to next year’s Paris Olympics.

Bhajan Kaur is another leading archer who will skip the event.

In the compound division, the seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha will be missed.

World champions Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale apart from Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar are among the well-known archers who will make the compound competitions stiffer.

