Para Asian Archery C’ship 2023: India’s compound teams win three gold; Rakesh, Sheetal shine

Indian men, women and mixed compound team won gold at the Para Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Rakesh Kumar won hat-trick of golds in the men’s individual compound event, men’s and mixed team events.
Sheetal Devi, who won two gold medals in the women and mixed team event pairing with Jyoti and Rakesh, managed to bag just a silver in the women’s individual compound event after losing to Nur Alim Syahidah of Indonesia in a close encounter that led to a fierce shoot-off.
The shoot-off score resulted in yet another tight score of 10 with the Indonesian being the closest to the centre.
The recurve men and women’s team and the men’s W1 team have won silver after losing their respective finals.
Asian Para Archery Championships 2023 India medal tally-
Gold-
Silver-
Bronze-
