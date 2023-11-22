MagazineBuy Print

Para Asian Archery C’ship 2023: India’s compound teams win three gold; Rakesh, Sheetal shine

Indian men, women and mixed compound team won gold at the Para Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 14:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sheetal Devi(L) and Rakesh Kumar in action.
India’s Sheetal Devi(L) and Rakesh Kumar in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Sheetal Devi(L) and Rakesh Kumar in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rakesh Kumar won hat-trick of golds in the men's individual compound event, men's and mixed team events.

Rakesh Kumar won hat-trick of golds in the men’s individual compound event, men’s and mixed team events.

Sheetal Devi, who won two gold medals in the women and mixed team event pairing with Jyoti and Rakesh, managed to bag just a silver in the women’s individual compound event after losing to Nur Alim Syahidah of Indonesia in a close encounter that led to a fierce shoot-off.

The shoot-off score resulted in yet another tight score of 10 with the Indonesian being the closest to the centre.

The recurve men and women’s team and the men’s W1 team have won silver after losing their respective finals.

Asian Para Archery Championships 2023 India medal tally-
Gold-
Compound Men Open Team: Rakesh Kumar & Suraj Singh
Compound Women Open Team:  Jyoti Baliyan & Sheetal Devi
Compound Open Mixed Team: Rakesh Kumar & Sheetal Devi
Compound Men Open: Rakesh Kumar
Silver-
Recurve Women Open Team: Pooja Jatyan & Pooja Khanna
Recurve Men Open Team:  Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara
Men W1 Team: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari & Naveen Dalal
Compound Women Open: Sheetal Devi
Bronze-
Compound Women Open: Sarita

