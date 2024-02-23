Khelo India University Games: Savitribai Phule University archer Mahek wins two gold medals

Archer Mahek Pathan completed a grand double, winning the women’s individual compound and mixed team gold as well as a team bronze to help Savitribai Phule University consolidate its third position in the medals standing, in the Khelo India University Games on Friday.

Mahek defeated Lovely Professional University’s Sunainadevi 146-142 in the final before pairing with Parth Korde to overcome Sunainadevi and Vikas in a shootout after both teams were locked at 153-153.

Lovely Professional University clinched the men’s and women’s compound team gold beating Guru Nanak Dev University in both the finals. The men’s team won 232-231, while the women had it easier at 226-223 in the summit clash.

Jain University continues to lead the overall standings with eight gold, six silver and six bronze, while Chandigarh University is second with seven gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.

In weightlifting, Dilabardeep Singh earned Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University (Punjab) its first gold of the games in the +109kg category.

Dilabardeep lifted a total of 315kg, including 140kg in snatch and 175kg in clean & jerk, which was 30kgs more than silver winner Raja Sekhar of Yogi Vemana University. Kushal Gowda KV of Jain University won the bronze with a total of 265kg.

Ruchika Dhore of Chandigarh University won the last weightlifting gold among women in the +87kg category with a total lift of 185kg.

Kurukshetra University’s Muskan Singh (183kg) and Lovely Professional University’s Swati Yadav (179kg) clinched the silver and bronze medal respectively.

In men’s football, University of Calicut defeated University of Calcutta 3-1 to top Group A, while Punjabi University got the better of Guru Nanak Dev University 1-0 to book their semifinal spot.