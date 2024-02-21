MagazineBuy Print

J&K Lt Governor inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games

Manoj Sinha said talented athletes from Jammu and Kashmir have proved their mettle in national and international events.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 20:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Secretary Youth Service and Sports, Sarmand Hafeez present a memento to J&K LG, Manoj Sinha inaugurates during the 4th edition Khelo India Winter games on Wednesday, 21 Feb. 2024.
Secretary Youth Service and Sports, Sarmand Hafeez present a memento to J&K LG, Manoj Sinha inaugurates during the 4th edition Khelo India Winter games on Wednesday, 21 Feb. 2024. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu
infoIcon

Secretary Youth Service and Sports, Sarmand Hafeez present a memento to J&K LG, Manoj Sinha inaugurates during the 4th edition Khelo India Winter games on Wednesday, 21 Feb. 2024. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the fourth Khelo India Winter Games here and said the thrust on state-of-the-art infrastructure and allied facilities has provided huge impetus to the Union Territory’s sports sector.

Sinha also highlighted the government’s efforts in promoting sports culture in cities and villages of the Union Territory.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of sports has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir. Renewed thrust on state-of-the-art infrastructure and allied facilities has given a huge impetus to the sports sector,” he said.

ALSO READ: World Team Table Tennis Championships: India men’s team beats NZ 3-0, seals passage to knockouts

Sinha said talented athletes from Jammu and Kashmir have proved their mettle in national and international events.

“It is a momentous occasion as more than 600 athletes have been preparing for this spectacular event,” he said.

“The fourth Khelo India Winter Games, over the next four days, will honour the hard work, skills, dedication and sporting excellence on the ski slope and I am confident it will renew the spirit of brotherhood, peace and harmony among all teams.” Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Home Affairs, was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

