MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Miami Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden duo reach semifinals

The duo, who had won the Australian Open earlier this year, overcame several unforced errors in the first set to win the gruelling quarterfinal 3-6 7-6 (4) 10-7.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 11:43 IST , MIAMI GARDENS - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE - The Bopanna-Ebden pair, seeded No.1 here, didn’t enjoy a dominant first and second-serve percentage but came up with breaks at crucial junctures in the second set
FILE - The Bopanna-Ebden pair, seeded No.1 here, didn’t enjoy a dominant first and second-serve percentage but came up with breaks at crucial junctures in the second set | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE - The Bopanna-Ebden pair, seeded No.1 here, didn’t enjoy a dominant first and second-serve percentage but came up with breaks at crucial junctures in the second set | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna and his Australian teammate Matthew Ebden advanced to their third men’s doubles semifinal this year, defeating Dutchman Sem Verbeek and Aussie John-Patrick Smith at the Miami Open here.

The duo, who had won the Australian Open earlier this year, overcame several unforced errors in the first set to win the gruelling quarterfinal 3-6 7-6 (4) 10-7.

The victory for the 44-year-old Bopanna, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, will help him stay in the top 10 in the ATP doubles ranking and ensure direct qualification for the Paris Olympics in July-August.

The cut-off date for rankings to be considered for direct Paris qualification is June 10.

The Bopanna-Ebden pair, seeded No.1 here, didn’t enjoy a dominant first and second-serve percentage but came up with breaks at crucial junctures in the second set to take the match into the tie-breaker before winning it and drawing level.

ALSO READ: Miami Open 2024- Carlos Alcaraz into quarters with Sunshine Double still in sight

Bopanna, who won his maiden grand slam at the Australian Open this year, had attained a career-high world No. 1 ranking following the success but has slipped to second spot after a quarterfinal loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters.

The Indo-Australian pair will meet the winners of the match between Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) and Lloyd Glasspool (UK)/Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands) in the last four.

Bopanna and Ebden had also reached the semifinal of the Adelaide Open in January this year and made the title round before losing to Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (UK).

The American-British duo, though, will not meet the Indio-Australian pair in the semifinals here after they lost in the quarterfinals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden /

Miami Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Miami Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden duo reach semifinals
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Shubman Gill fined Rs. 12 lakh for slow over rate during CSK vs GT match
    PTI
  3. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Argentina in international friendly against Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Miami Open 2024: Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Miami Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden duo reach semifinals
    PTI
  2. Miami Open 2024: Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Carlos Alcaraz on the rebound after Indian Wells win
    Paul Fein
  4. Miami Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz into quarters with Sunshine Double still in sight
    Reuters
  5. Bopanna-Ebden advance to Miami Open quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Miami Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden duo reach semifinals
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Shubman Gill fined Rs. 12 lakh for slow over rate during CSK vs GT match
    PTI
  3. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Argentina in international friendly against Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Miami Open 2024: Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment