MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Miami Open 2024: Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach semifinal

Rybakina, who will meet Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final, needed nearly three hours to beat Sakkari.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 10:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, gestures after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the Miami Open tennis tournament.
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, gestures after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the Miami Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Marta Lavandier/AP
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, gestures after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the Miami Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Marta Lavandier/AP

Elena Rybakina survived a gruelling Miami Open quarter-final against Maria Sakkari on Tuesday as the former Wimbledon champion advanced to the last four for a second straight year with a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 victory.

Rybakina, who will meet Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final, needed nearly three hours to beat Sakkari. The Greek saved two match points in the second set before ultimately succumbing to the fourth seed’s overwhelming serve in the final game of the third set.

“I have no words because I’m so tired,” Kazakh Rybakina said.

ALSO READ | Andy Murray out for long spell with ankle injury

“It was such a tough battle. I got a little bit lucky with new balls, so it was easier to serve it out ... now, I just need to recover.”

Rybakina, the world number four and 2022 Wimbledon champion, will need to bring her best again when she takes on three-time tournament champion and former world number one Azarenka.

The veteran Belarusian player contended with a near hour-long stoppage in the first set because of a power outage to the electronic line-calling system before beating Yulia Putintseva 7-6(4) 1-6 6-3 earlier in the day.

Azarenka saved three set points en route to clinching the first set tiebreak in the 90-minute opener before her unseeded opponent raised her game in the second to force a decider.

Azarenka proved too solid down the stretch, firing an unreturnable serve on match point.

“Very happy with today’s win,” the 34-year-old told reporters.

“It’s good to be back in the later stages of the tournament, it’s what I work for.”

Related Topics

Miami Open /

Elena Rybakina /

Maria Sakkari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Argentina in international friendly against Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Miami Open 2024: Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly
    AFP
  4. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Costa Rica highlights, ARG 3-1 CRC: Messi-less Albiceleste cruise to win; Lautaro, Di Maria, Mac Allister on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Miami Open 2024: Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Carlos Alcaraz on the rebound after Indian Wells win
    Paul Fein
  3. Miami Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz into quarters with Sunshine Double still in sight
    Reuters
  4. Bopanna-Ebden advance to Miami Open quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Andy Murray out for long spell with ankle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Argentina in international friendly against Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Miami Open 2024: Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly
    AFP
  4. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Costa Rica highlights, ARG 3-1 CRC: Messi-less Albiceleste cruise to win; Lautaro, Di Maria, Mac Allister on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment