NBA Round-up: Los Angeles Lakers beat Milwaukee Bucks in 2OT behind Reeves’ triple-double

Austin Reaves had a triple-double and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37.8 seconds left in the second overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of LeBron James and rallied to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 on Tuesday night.

Reaves had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 47 minutes as the Lakers opened a six-game trip by winning their fourth straight despite trailing by 19 points in the fourth quarter and never leading in regulation. Anthony Davis provided 34 points and 23 rebounds while playing 52 minutes.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo also had a triple-double with 29 points, a season-high 21 rebounds and 11 assists. Damian Lillard scored 27 and Malik Beasley added 21 for the Bucks.

WARRIORS 113, HEAT 92

Klay Thompson scored 28 points, Jonathan Kuminga added 18 and Golden State pulled away in the second half to beat the still-shorthanded Miami.

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins each scored 17 for Golden State, which led by two at the half and then led by as many as 22 points in the fourth.

Bam Adebayo scored 24 points for Miami, which played without leading scorer Jimmy Butler — sidelined by an illness. The Heat also were without Tyler Herro (foot) for a 16th consecutive game, Kevin Love (heel) for a 14th consecutive game and Duncan Robinson (back) for a fourth game in a row.

THUNDER 119, PELICANS 112

Jalen Williams scored 26 points and Oklahoma City rallied with a 12-0 run during the final 2:31 to escape with a 119-112 victory over New Orleans.

Josh Giddey scored 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24, including a tying 3 with 1:29 left.

Zion Williamson had 29 points and 10 assists, and CJ McCollum scored 23 points for the Pelicans, who trailed 88-68 before using a 20-2 run to get themselves — and the crowd — back into the game.

MAVERICKS 132, KINGS 96

Luka Doncic scored 26 of his 28 points in the first half and Dallas beat Sacramento Kings for their fifth straight win.

Doncic added 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals as the Mavericks moved into sixth place in the Western Conference, a game ahead of the Kings, with both teams trying to avoid the play-in tournament.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and eight assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 off the bench.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 18 points but was held to 6-of-18 shooting. Keegan Murray added 17.

Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for his 55th straight double-double, tying Jerry Lucas for the longest streak in franchise history.